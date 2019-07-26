John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

As Diversified Machinery companies, John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) and Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio John Bean Technologies Corporation 100 2.00 N/A 3.79 29.58 Luxfer Holdings PLC 22 1.13 N/A 0.90 28.33

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for John Bean Technologies Corporation and Luxfer Holdings PLC. Luxfer Holdings PLC appears to has lower revenue and earnings than John Bean Technologies Corporation. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. John Bean Technologies Corporation is currently more expensive than Luxfer Holdings PLC, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has John Bean Technologies Corporation and Luxfer Holdings PLC’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets John Bean Technologies Corporation 0.00% 27.6% 8.2% Luxfer Holdings PLC 0.00% 13.7% 6.3%

Volatility and Risk

John Bean Technologies Corporation has a beta of 1.47 and its 47.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Luxfer Holdings PLC’s 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.1 beta.

Liquidity

John Bean Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Luxfer Holdings PLC are 2.1 and 1 respectively. Luxfer Holdings PLC therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to John Bean Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for John Bean Technologies Corporation and Luxfer Holdings PLC are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score John Bean Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Luxfer Holdings PLC 0 0 0 0.00

John Bean Technologies Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 2.52% and an $125 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of John Bean Technologies Corporation shares and 97.9% of Luxfer Holdings PLC shares. About 2.3% of John Bean Technologies Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.3% of Luxfer Holdings PLC shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) John Bean Technologies Corporation 1.37% 9.61% 36.03% 25.21% 29.69% 55.95% Luxfer Holdings PLC 6.19% 4.24% 31.11% -5.85% 61.8% 45.09%

For the past year John Bean Technologies Corporation was more bullish than Luxfer Holdings PLC.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors John Bean Technologies Corporation beats Luxfer Holdings PLC.

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, and weighing solutions for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato, and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals. The company also offers automated guided vehicle sustems for material handling in the manufacturing and warehouse industries; packaging material components, such as metal clips and hanging loops; labeling systems; and aftermarket products, parts, and services. In addition, it provides mobile air transportation equipment, such as commercial and military cargo loading, aircraft deicing, aircraft towing, and ground aircraft power and cooling systems; and airport gate equipment for passenger boarding, as well as airport equipment, systems, and facilities maintenance services to domestic and international airport authorities, passenger airlines, airfreight and ground handling companies, military forces, and defense contractors. The company markets and sells its products and solutions through direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives in the United States and internationally. John Bean Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories, which are used in firefighter breathing apparatus, alternative fuels, bulk gas transportation, specialty gases, medical, fire extinguishers, beverages, scuba, and aerospace applications under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders brand. This segment also designs and manufactures aluminum, titanium, and magnesium panels for use in aerospace, automotive, rail, architectural, and healthcare components and products under the Superform brand; and spun steel cylinders to pilots and parachutists at high altitudes for petroleum sampling and oxygen containment applications. The Elektron segment focuses on specialty materials based on magnesium, zirconium, and rare earths. It develops and manufactures magnesium alloys, magnesium powders, magnesium plates and rolled sheets, photo-engraving plates, magnesium products for biomedical applications, seawater-activated batteries, and soluble magnesium alloys under the Magnesium Elektron brand. This segment also develops and manufactures specialty zirconium products, including zirconium-based materials, zirconium oxides, filters, thermal barrier coatings, and Zirconium-based reactive chemicals under the MEL Chemicals brand. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Salford, the United Kingdom.