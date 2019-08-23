John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Both John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) and Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Machinery industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio John Bean Technologies Corporation 104 1.71 N/A 3.79 31.34 Honeywell International Inc. 165 2.92 N/A 8.85 19.49

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Honeywell International Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to John Bean Technologies Corporation. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. John Bean Technologies Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has John Bean Technologies Corporation and Honeywell International Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets John Bean Technologies Corporation 0.00% 27.6% 8.2% Honeywell International Inc. 0.00% 38.4% 11.9%

Volatility & Risk

John Bean Technologies Corporation has a 1.46 beta, while its volatility is 46.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Honeywell International Inc. has beta of 1.09 which is 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of John Bean Technologies Corporation are 1.4 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Honeywell International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1. John Bean Technologies Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Honeywell International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

John Bean Technologies Corporation and Honeywell International Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score John Bean Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Honeywell International Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 23.66% for John Bean Technologies Corporation with average price target of $125. On the other hand, Honeywell International Inc.’s potential upside is 19.71% and its average price target is $187.33. The data provided earlier shows that John Bean Technologies Corporation appears more favorable than Honeywell International Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of John Bean Technologies Corporation shares and 78.5% of Honeywell International Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.3% of John Bean Technologies Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Honeywell International Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) John Bean Technologies Corporation -6.04% -4.04% 6.78% 50.16% 8.17% 65.24% Honeywell International Inc. -0.86% -2.46% 0.89% 20.37% 14.79% 30.53%

For the past year John Bean Technologies Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Honeywell International Inc.

Summary

Honeywell International Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors John Bean Technologies Corporation.

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, and weighing solutions for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato, and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals. The company also offers automated guided vehicle sustems for material handling in the manufacturing and warehouse industries; packaging material components, such as metal clips and hanging loops; labeling systems; and aftermarket products, parts, and services. In addition, it provides mobile air transportation equipment, such as commercial and military cargo loading, aircraft deicing, aircraft towing, and ground aircraft power and cooling systems; and airport gate equipment for passenger boarding, as well as airport equipment, systems, and facilities maintenance services to domestic and international airport authorities, passenger airlines, airfreight and ground handling companies, military forces, and defense contractors. The company markets and sells its products and solutions through direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives in the United States and internationally. John Bean Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Honeywell International Inc. operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers. The Home and Building Technologies segment provides products, software, solutions, and technologies that help homes owners, commercial building owners, and occupants, as well as electricity, gas, and water providers. The Performance Materials and Technologies segment develops and manufactures advanced materials, process technologies, and automation solutions. The Safety and Productivity Solutions segment provides products, software, and connected solutions to customers that enhance productivity, workplace safety, and asset performance. The company was founded in 1920 and is based in Morris Plains, New Jersey.