John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT)’s Financial Results Comparing With CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV)

Both John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) and CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV) are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio John Bean Technologies Corporation 106 1.85 N/A 3.79 31.34 CVD Equipment Corporation 4 1.32 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates John Bean Technologies Corporation and CVD Equipment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets John Bean Technologies Corporation 0.00% 27.6% 8.2% CVD Equipment Corporation 0.00% -21.3% -14.6%

Volatility & Risk

John Bean Technologies Corporation has a 1.46 beta, while its volatility is 46.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, CVD Equipment Corporation has a 1.12 beta which is 12.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of John Bean Technologies Corporation are 1.4 and 0.9. Competitively, CVD Equipment Corporation has 3.9 and 3.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. CVD Equipment Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than John Bean Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown John Bean Technologies Corporation and CVD Equipment Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score John Bean Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 CVD Equipment Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

John Bean Technologies Corporation’s average price target is $125, while its potential upside is 10.56%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of John Bean Technologies Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.2% of CVD Equipment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.3% of John Bean Technologies Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of CVD Equipment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) John Bean Technologies Corporation -6.04% -4.04% 6.78% 50.16% 8.17% 65.24% CVD Equipment Corporation -2.7% -1.91% -1.64% -19.64% -51.1% 1.41%

For the past year John Bean Technologies Corporation was more bullish than CVD Equipment Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors John Bean Technologies Corporation beats CVD Equipment Corporation.

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, and weighing solutions for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato, and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals. The company also offers automated guided vehicle sustems for material handling in the manufacturing and warehouse industries; packaging material components, such as metal clips and hanging loops; labeling systems; and aftermarket products, parts, and services. In addition, it provides mobile air transportation equipment, such as commercial and military cargo loading, aircraft deicing, aircraft towing, and ground aircraft power and cooling systems; and airport gate equipment for passenger boarding, as well as airport equipment, systems, and facilities maintenance services to domestic and international airport authorities, passenger airlines, airfreight and ground handling companies, military forces, and defense contractors. The company markets and sells its products and solutions through direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives in the United States and internationally. John Bean Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, CVD/First Nano and Stainless Design Concepts. It offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, MEMS, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes. The company also provides annealing and diffusion furnaces for use in diffusion, oxidation, implant anneal, solder reflow, solar cell manufacturing, and other processes; and gas and chemical delivery control systems for semiconductor fabrication processes, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and various industrial applications. In addition, it provides standard and custom fabricated quartz-ware used in its equipment and other customer tools. The company sells its products primarily to electronic component manufacturers, universities, and government and industrial laboratories, as well as industries, such as aerospace that require specialized coatings. CVD Equipment Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Central Islip, New York.