John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) and Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Comparison side by side

John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) and Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Diversified Machinery. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio John Bean Technologies Corporation 96 1.99 N/A 3.79 29.58 Rockwell Automation Inc. 168 2.77 N/A 8.42 19.27

Demonstrates John Bean Technologies Corporation and Rockwell Automation Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Rockwell Automation Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to John Bean Technologies Corporation. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. John Bean Technologies Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Rockwell Automation Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets John Bean Technologies Corporation 0.00% 27.6% 8.2% Rockwell Automation Inc. 0.00% 68.4% 16%

Volatility & Risk

John Bean Technologies Corporation’s current beta is 1.47 and it happens to be 47.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Rockwell Automation Inc.’s 35.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.35 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of John Bean Technologies Corporation is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Rockwell Automation Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. Rockwell Automation Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than John Bean Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for John Bean Technologies Corporation and Rockwell Automation Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score John Bean Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Rockwell Automation Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

John Bean Technologies Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 2.99% and an $125 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Rockwell Automation Inc. is $177.4, which is potential 12.68% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Rockwell Automation Inc. is looking more favorable than John Bean Technologies Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both John Bean Technologies Corporation and Rockwell Automation Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 78.7% respectively. About 2.3% of John Bean Technologies Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Rockwell Automation Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) John Bean Technologies Corporation 1.37% 9.61% 36.03% 25.21% 29.69% 55.95% Rockwell Automation Inc. -4.92% -12.78% -8.26% -4.16% -9.3% 7.8%

For the past year John Bean Technologies Corporation has stronger performance than Rockwell Automation Inc.

Summary

Rockwell Automation Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors John Bean Technologies Corporation.

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, and weighing solutions for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato, and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals. The company also offers automated guided vehicle sustems for material handling in the manufacturing and warehouse industries; packaging material components, such as metal clips and hanging loops; labeling systems; and aftermarket products, parts, and services. In addition, it provides mobile air transportation equipment, such as commercial and military cargo loading, aircraft deicing, aircraft towing, and ground aircraft power and cooling systems; and airport gate equipment for passenger boarding, as well as airport equipment, systems, and facilities maintenance services to domestic and international airport authorities, passenger airlines, airfreight and ground handling companies, military forces, and defense contractors. The company markets and sells its products and solutions through direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives in the United States and internationally. John Bean Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.