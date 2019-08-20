John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) Stake Increased by Mathes Company Inc; Integre Asset Management Raised Position in Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) by $1.05 Million

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) by 479.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 30,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.37% . The institutional investor held 37,334 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 6,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Allied Motion Technologies I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $325.82M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.94. About 41,570 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 12.57% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 3C FROM 2.5C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allied Motion Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMOT); 25/05/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Operating Income up 47% on Revenue Growth of 25% in First Quarter 2018; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Rev $65.4M; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Qtrly Cash Div to 3c; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Included One-Time Costs From Tax Law of 35c/Shr; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Fourth Quarter 2017 Operating Income Doubled on 18% Growth in Revenue; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q EPS 45c

Mathes Company Inc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The institutional investor held 32,505 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $103.06. About 110,744 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.07; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.95-Adj EPS $4.15; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Sees 2Q Revenue Up 22%-24%; 14/05/2018 – JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ John Bean Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBT); 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q Rev $409.2M; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19; 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q EPS 4c; 18/05/2018 – Fruits & Vegetable Processing Equipment: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Suppliers are Buhler, GEA, JBT, Krones, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09M and $196.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 203 shares to 4,181 shares, valued at $7.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92M and $165.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 39,823 shares to 13,748 shares, valued at $787,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 3,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,723 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.