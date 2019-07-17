John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) Share Value Rose While Mathes Company Has Lifted Holding by $359,450; Cleararc Capital Position in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Raised by $407,037 as Market Value Rose

Mathes Company Inc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,505 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $122.25. About 146,022 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 29.69% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.95-Adj EPS $4.15; 01/05/2018 – JBT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $3.94; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.07; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q Rev $409.2M; 21/04/2018 – DJ John Bean Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBT); 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 34C; 24/04/2018 – JBT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Sees 2Q Revenue Up 22%-24%

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 3,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,213 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, up from 25,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $144.3. About 5.06 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – Good feeling, or bad feeling about young Han Solo? ‘Star Wars’ fans wait and see; 21/03/2018 – TDG: NBCU, Fox, and Disney (san ESPN) Top List of Preferred Network Families; 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning; 05/03/2018 – Disney Picks Company Insider James Pitaro to Lead ESPN; 29/05/2018 – Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, on the cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ on the company’s ABC network: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 14, 2017, LACHLAN MURDOCH, JAMES MURDOCH, MET WITH CEO OF PARTY A; PARTY A INDICATED POSSIBLE INTEREST IN STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF 21CF; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Bd Recommends Stockholders Vote in Favor of the Proposal to Adopt the Disney Merger Agreement; 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: James Murdoch Won’t Be Joining Disney; 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05 billion and $371.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,313 shares to 75,050 shares, valued at $14.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.07% or 46,882 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Private Wealth Prns Ltd Com stated it has 113,921 shares. 58,991 were accumulated by Sumitomo Life Insur. 277,487 were accumulated by Whittier. D L Carlson Investment Grp accumulated 19,992 shares. Cleararc Cap has invested 0.87% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Clarkston Capital Limited Liability Company reported 0.29% stake. First Republic Management stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bar Harbor Svcs reported 4,146 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. 13,318 are held by First Citizens Bancshares And Trust. Viking Fund Mngmt reported 4,000 shares stake. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank invested in 0.3% or 1.71M shares. 4.36 million were accumulated by Nordea Mngmt. Old Dominion Mngmt invested 1.11% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: Talking About Powell Power – Investorplace.com” on July 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “What We Know About AT&T’s Potential Interest In Selling Sports Networks – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Disney’s Recent Run Is a Lesson for Long-Term Investors – Motley Fool” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What Disney Investors Need to Know About the “Avengers: Endgame” Rerelease – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold JBT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.14 million shares or 2.65% less from 33.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 47,947 shares. Bb&T has invested 0.01% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 0.05% or 11,800 shares. Alps invested in 0% or 4,475 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.02% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). First Midwest Bancorporation Trust Division reported 0.05% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Confluence Inv Management Ltd owns 60,484 shares. Moreover, Proshare Advsrs has 0% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). The Oregon-based Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Commerce Bank & Trust reported 0% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Fifth Third Natl Bank owns 0% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 2,183 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.02% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 78,851 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Llc has 0% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT).

More notable recent John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “JBT Corporation Acquires PLF International Limited – PR Newswire” on July 31, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “John Bean Technologies (JBT) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “JBT Corporation Reports Full-Year 2017 Results – PR Newswire” published on February 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “John Bean Technologies’ (JBT) CEO Tom Giacomini on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09M and $196.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16,725 shares to 21,938 shares, valued at $4.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.