John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) Share Price Rose While Mathes Company Boosted Position; Orbimed Advisors Has Increased Proqr Thrapeutics N V (PRQR) Holding by $7.08 Million; Market Value Declined

Mathes Company Inc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The institutional investor held 32,505 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $107.6. About 141,255 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.07; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q EPS 4c; 12/04/2018 JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 14/05/2018 – JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – JBT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q Rev $409.2M; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Begins Restructuring Program of About $50M; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 80c-EPS 87c; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q REV. $409.2M, EST. $373.1M; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19

Orbimed Advisors Llc increased its stake in Proqr Thrapeutics N V (PRQR) by 37.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 544,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.18% . The hedge fund held 1.98 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.49 million, up from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Proqr Thrapeutics N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.18 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.38. About 206,289 shares traded or 13.63% up from the average. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) has risen 32.03% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.03% the S&P500. Some Historical PRQR News: 23/04/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors; 23/05/2018 – PROQR APPOINTS Yl-TAO YU, PH.D., TO ITS SCIENTIFIC ADVISORY BOARD; 30/04/2018 – ProQR Announces Conference Presentations for Axiomer® RNA Editing Technology and QR-313 for DEB; 23/04/2018 – PROQR SAYS ENROLLMENT ON TRACK FOR PHASE QR-110 CLINICAL TRIAL; 09/05/2018 – PROQR THERAPEUTICS NV – AT MARCH 31, 2018, PROQR HELD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF €38.0 MILLION, COMPARED TO €48.1 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 25/05/2018 – PROQR THERAPEUTICS HOLDER ADAGE REPORTS 5.88% PASSIVE STAKE; 11/04/2018 – ProQR Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 09/04/2018 ProQR Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Chardan for Apr. 12; 15/05/2018 – Redmile Group LLC Exits Position in ProQR Therapeutics; 09/05/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.34

More notable recent ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ProQR Receives Fast Track Designation from FDA for QR-1123 for Autosomal Dominant Retinitis Pigmentosa – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ProQR to Present at the RBC Capital Markets Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on May 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ProQR up 13% ahead of QR-421a presentation – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ProQR Therapeutics: What’s Bigger, Its Pipeline Or Its 2019 Outlook? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Selloff continues in ProQR Therapeutics, shares down 9% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 10, 2019.

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70 billion and $6.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wright Med Group N V (Call) by 4.66M shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $7.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 316,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 631,300 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09M and $196.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) by 4,025 shares to 8,400 shares, valued at $712,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.