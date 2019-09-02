John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) Position Maintained by Mathes Company Inc; Portolan Capital Management Upped Bio (BIO) Position by $10.34 Million; Stock Value Rose

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bio (BIO) by 73.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 33,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.00% . The hedge fund held 80,291 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.54 million, up from 46,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $337.71. About 100,100 shares traded. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) has risen 3.54% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical BIO News: 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Says it Won’t File Annual Report by Extended Deadline; 08/05/2018 – BIO-RAD 1Q REV. $551.5M, EST. $527.3M; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Labs Delay Prompted by Conversion to New ERP System, Business Structure for European Operations; 08/05/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories 1Q EPS $21.77; 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES SAYS IDENTIFIED CERTAIN INTERNAL CONTROL DEFICIENCIES ARISING FROM APRIL 2017 ERP SYSTEM & BUSINESS STRUCTURE CONVERSION; 07/03/2018 NYSE HALT BIO-RAD LABS B BlOb.N ADDITIONAL INFORMATION LAST $244.70000; 08/05/2018 – BIO RAD – FOR 2018, CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE IMPROVED PROFITABILITY WITH A CURRENCY- NEUTRAL GAAP OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 10 PCT; 09/05/2018 – NYSE HALT BIO-RAD LABS B BlOb.N ADDITIONAL INFORMATION LAST $250.85000; 16/04/2018 – Bio-Rad Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIO)

Mathes Company Inc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The institutional investor held 32,505 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $102.32. About 110,653 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ John Bean Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBT); 01/05/2018 – JBT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $3.94; 18/05/2018 – Fruits & Vegetable Processing Equipment: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Suppliers are Buhler, GEA, JBT, Krones, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 34C; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.07; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q EPS 4c; 14/05/2018 – JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 80c-EPS 87c; 24/04/2018 – JBT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09 million and $196.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) by 4,025 shares to 8,400 shares, valued at $712,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $972.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 8X8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) by 43,829 shares to 776,035 shares, valued at $15.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rapid7 Inc. by 167,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,936 shares, and cut its stake in Carbonite Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB).

