John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) Position Lifted by Mathes Company Inc; Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Boosted Its Holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com Isin Us46625h1005 (JPM) by $1.19 Million

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com Isin Us46625h1005 (JPM) by 56.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc bought 11,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 32,879 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33 million, up from 21,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com Isin Us46625h1005 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $109.42. About 7.25 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO: BLOCKCHAIN TECH WILL BE VERY IMPORTANT; 15/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CFO LAKE SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL WITH MEDIA; 14/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – PROPETRO HOLDING CORP PUMP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact Following The Master Servicer Change For 7 Jpmorgan Chase Transactions; 09/04/2018 – MILLICOM MlCsdb.ST : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH UNDERWEIGHT, SKR 490 TARGET PRICE; 11/05/2018 – AVALARA INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Mathes Company Inc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The institutional investor held 32,505 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $101.32. About 87,374 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 24/04/2018 – JBT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q REV. $409.2M, EST. $373.1M; 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Begins Restructuring Program of About $50M; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 34C; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q Rev $409.2M; 21/04/2018 – DJ John Bean Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBT)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory reported 2.70M shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Albert D Mason Incorporated invested 0.15% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Manchester Capital Llc stated it has 26,194 shares. Roundview Capital Limited holds 1.06% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 43,872 shares. Schaller Investment Group invested in 21,510 shares. Hrt Financial Lc stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Public Sector Pension Investment Board reported 1.18 million shares. Campbell Newman Asset accumulated 243,400 shares or 3.8% of the stock. Forte Cap Ltd Liability Corporation Adv holds 0.69% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 18,948 shares. Levin Strategies LP has 283,568 shares for 3.22% of their portfolio. Coastline Trust Company holds 0.51% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 33,917 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc holds 2.12% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 188,934 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Com holds 2.98M shares. Aviva Pcl has invested 1.45% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lumina Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 9,500 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says investing in people is key to winning – Columbus Business First” on August 09, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Dow down 159 points on losses in shares of UnitedHealth, JPMorgan Chase – MarketWatch” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan turns to AI for writing – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Stocks still have room to fall, but look to buy the dip, JP Morgan says – CNBC” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Newswire – The AI Eye: JPMorgan (NYSE: $JPM) Announces 5-Year Deal with AI Marketing Firm Persado and Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader in Enterprise BI Platforms – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07M and $277.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds Short (VTIP) by 11,320 shares to 50,892 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Barclays 7 (IEF) by 62,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,690 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “JBT Corporation Reports Third-Quarter 2018 Results – PR Newswire” on October 31, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “JBT Corporation Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Proseal, a Leading Provider of Tray Sealing Technology – PRNewswire” published on April 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “John Bean Technologies: Leveraging Technology In The Global Food And Aero Industries – Seeking Alpha” on February 24, 2019. More interesting news about John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What You Must Know About John Bean Technologies Corporation’s (NYSE:JBT) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “John Bean Technologies’ (JBT) CEO Tom Giacomini on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09 million and $196.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16,725 shares to 21,938 shares, valued at $4.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.