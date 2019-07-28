John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) Position Held by Mathes Company Inc; Motley Fool Asset Management Has Upped Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $597,246 as Share Price Declined

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 18.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 2,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,244 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77M, up from 12,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $252.94. About 3.28M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – ANDREW WITTY, CURRENT COMPANY DIRECTOR, TO BECOME OPTUM CEO JULY 1, 2018; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q REV. $55.2B, EST. $54.87B; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Rev $55.19B; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO JOIN BIDS FOR ENVISION HEALTHCARE UNIT; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Optum Revenue $23.6B; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CFO EXPECTS 2018 MEDICARE CARE RATIO OF 81.5 PERCENT PLUS OR MINUS 50 BASIS POINTS; 22/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 11/04/2018 – Online therapy start-up Talkspace hires a chief medical officer from UnitedHealth

Mathes Company Inc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,505 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $121.51. About 228,513 shares traded or 42.10% up from the average. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 29.69% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 12/04/2018 JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 21/04/2018 – DJ John Bean Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBT); 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.95-Adj EPS $4.15; 01/05/2018 – JBT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $3.94; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.07; 14/05/2018 – JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – JBT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 34C; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 80c-EPS 87c; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09M and $196.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co New (NYSE:MRK) by 6,050 shares to 15,917 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold JBT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.14 million shares or 2.65% less from 33.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Prtn holds 0.01% or 2,558 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation reported 424,705 shares. Artisan Prns Partnership holds 0.13% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) or 702,118 shares. Geode Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 361,992 shares. Moreover, Cim Inv Mangement Incorporated has 0.13% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 3,651 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.02% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 54,300 shares. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.05% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Df Dent & holds 0.13% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 72,384 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 24,772 shares. Carroll Assoc owns 0% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 92 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communications holds 536,031 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability owns 3,087 shares. 14 were accumulated by Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc. Trustmark Bank Trust Department reported 114 shares. 3.89M are held by Price T Rowe Associate Md.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kings Point invested 0.03% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). First Midwest Bancorporation Trust Division has invested 0.72% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 19,322 shares. National Bank owns 18,190 shares. 10,799 were reported by Bryn Mawr. Buckingham Mgmt holds 25,470 shares. Congress Asset Ma holds 288,189 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 1.37 million shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Stanley holds 0.34% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 5,656 shares. Hartline Inv Corp holds 0.39% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 5,978 shares. Putnam Lc holds 1.81M shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 63,956 shares. British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark Lunn Management has invested 0.35% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). First City Capital accumulated 0.3% or 1,690 shares. Raymond James Fin Advsr Incorporated holds 0.46% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 447,672 shares.