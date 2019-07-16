John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) Holder Mathes Company Increased Position; As Ares Cap (Call) (ARCC) Share Price Rose, Summit Securities Group Has Decreased Its Position

Summit Securities Group Llc decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (Call) (ARCC) by 92.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc sold 9,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 784 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, down from 10,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.28. About 381,958 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend of $0.38 Per Share and Announces March 31, 2018 Financial; 06/03/2018 – Curetis subsidiary Ares Genetics wins incubator stay in Silicon Valley; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – TOTAL SIZE OF A&R CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED BY $25 MLN TO $2.1 BLN FOLLOWING AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT; 28/05/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Ares Asia Ltd; 09/03/2018 – Ares Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA PROFIT WARNING 29/05/2018 06:05; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Eight Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q EPS 57c

Mathes Company Inc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,505 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $121.88. About 63,483 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 29.69% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 34C; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Sees 2Q Revenue Up 22%-24%; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.95-Adj EPS $4.15; 18/05/2018 – Fruits & Vegetable Processing Equipment: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Suppliers are Buhler, GEA, JBT, Krones, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q Rev $409.2M; 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.07; 24/04/2018 – JBT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $547.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,148 shares to 4,300 shares, valued at $347,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 34,776 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc (Call).

Analysts await Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. ARCC’s profit will be $187.58M for 10.39 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Ares Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hap Trading Ltd Company invested in 0.09% or 58,452 shares. Natixis Advisors LP reported 0.18% stake. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 56,455 shares. Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 0% or 47,975 shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Nwq Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Cibc World Mkts, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 80,895 shares. Gradient Ltd Liability holds 1,150 shares. 5.09M were reported by Confluence Management Ltd Llc. Stephens Inc Ar invested in 0.07% or 161,135 shares. Glovista Invs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.28% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can stated it has 1.78 million shares. Optimum Investment Advsr stated it has 0.09% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). D L Carlson Grp owns 286,746 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Evanson Asset Mgmt Llc, California-based fund reported 18,297 shares.

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Insiders Seeing Green With ARCC At New 52-Week High – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ares Capital Q1 driven by portfolio growth, increased fee income – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ares Capital’s NAV, Dividend, And Valuation Vs. 14 BDC Peers – Part 1 (Post Q1 2019 Earnings) – Seeking Alpha” on May 27, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Lower Volatility Hamper Schwab (SCHW) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ares Capital Corp: Admit It, Smart Investors Buy The Drop – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 23, 2018.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $101,711 activity. The insider Kelly Daniel G Jr bought $81,045.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold JBT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.14 million shares or 2.65% less from 33.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bahl And Gaynor stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Whittier Tru Company has 1,000 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Oak Ridge Invs Llc invested in 0.14% or 24,772 shares. Capital Management Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). 61,165 were reported by Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Co. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 18,875 shares. Advsr Asset accumulated 4,697 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited stated it has 3,087 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 8 shares or 0% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 29,318 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Company owns 142,269 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Moreover, Advisory Network Limited Company has 0% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). 4,475 are held by Alps.

More notable recent John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What JBT’s Doing to Accelerate Growth – The Motley Fool” on May 02, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “JBT Corporation Strengthens Executive Team – PR Newswire” published on August 16, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “JBT Corporation jumps 25% on Q2 earnings beat – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2018. More interesting news about John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) were released by: Themiddlemarket.com and their article: “M&A wrap: Francisco, Perforce, Clearlake, Gardner Denver, Ingersoll-Rand, Great Hill – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love John Bean (JBT) – Zacks.com” with publication date: June 13, 2019.