John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) Holder Mathes Company Has Lifted Its Position by $359,450 as Market Valuation Rose; Kirr Marbach & Company Stake in Autozone (AZO) Decreased as Stock Rose

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 318 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 16,051 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.44 million, down from 16,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $5.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1082.86. About 128,765 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Mathes Company Inc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The institutional investor held 32,505 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $104.85. About 72,382 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q Rev $409.2M; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.95-Adj EPS $4.15; 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Fruits & Vegetable Processing Equipment: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Suppliers are Buhler, GEA, JBT, Krones, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – JBT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $3.94; 14/05/2018 – JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q REV. $409.2M, EST. $373.1M; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 34C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,781 are owned by Element Cap Mgmt Lc. Nomura Asset Mngmt Company Limited holds 12,355 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors holds 74 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited has invested 0.14% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 441 were reported by Finemark Financial Bank & Tru. Pathstone Family Office Ltd reported 0% stake. The New York-based Eulav Asset Management has invested 0.83% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Diversified reported 0.15% stake. Northern Tru owns 316,440 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech Incorporated holds 0.62% or 4,608 shares in its portfolio. Shellback Capital LP owns 18,000 shares for 2.19% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Incorporated Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 281 shares. Brinker Capital invested 0.15% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Marathon Asset Llp accumulated 50,295 shares or 0.69% of the stock. First Republic Investment holds 311 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.25M for 12.45 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

