John Bean Technologies Co (JBT) Shareholder Oak Ridge Investments Has Boosted Stake; Azimuth Capital Management Has Decreased Its Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Position by $3.74 Million; Share Value Rose

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 38.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 7,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 11,208 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.88M, down from 18,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.41B market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $13.5 during the last trading session, reaching $541.46. About 1.25 million shares traded or 103.72% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp Co (JBT) by 347.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc bought 85,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The institutional investor held 110,734 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.41M, up from 24,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.85% or $4.94 during the last trading session, reaching $96.92. About 268,451 shares traded or 46.99% up from the average. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 34C; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19; 12/04/2018 JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q REV. $409.2M, EST. $373.1M; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Sees 2Q Revenue Up 22%-24%; 21/04/2018 – DJ John Bean Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBT); 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q Rev $409.2M; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 80c-EPS 87c; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q EPS 4c; 24/04/2018 – JBT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Partnervest Advisory Service Ltd Liability Company reported 0.08% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Northern Tru Corp holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 1.35 million shares. 475 are held by Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Llc. Gabelli Funds Lc accumulated 18,360 shares. Mirador Prns Limited Partnership owns 1,718 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 7,333 shares. Advsrs Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 582 shares. Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 2,480 shares or 0.56% of the stock. New York-based Marketfield Asset Management Limited Liability Com has invested 2.89% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 2,585 are owned by Greenleaf. Piedmont Invest Advsr has 10,105 shares. Paradigm Asset Llc reported 200 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Iberiabank owns 0.1% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 1,717 shares. Glacier Peak Capital Limited Liability Co invested in 2,500 shares or 1.24% of the stock.

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: V, ISRG, CAT – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Medtronic About to Give Intuitive Surgical a Run for Its Money? – Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CAT, AN, ISRG – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Like Intuitive Surgical, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ISRG) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00M for 57.36 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.65 million activity.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever Nv (NYSE:UN) by 34,969 shares to 84,742 shares, valued at $5.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) by 1,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,508 shares, and has risen its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

More notable recent John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “John Bean Technologies (JBT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Share Price Has Soared 340%, Delighting Many Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “JBT Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “JBT Corporation Reports Full-Year 2018 Results – PRNewswire” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “JBT Corporation Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Proseal, a Leading Provider of Tray Sealing Technology – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 30,562 shares to 15,611 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp Com (NYSE:SYK) by 6,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,915 shares, and cut its stake in Stifel Finl Corp Com (NYSE:SF).