John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (JBSS) Touches $97.53 High on Sep, 29; Wellington Management Group Llp Trimmed Its Sempra Energy (SRE) Stake

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased Sempra Energy (SRE) stake by 0.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 26,068 shares as Sempra Energy (SRE)’s stock rose 7.31%. The Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11.36M shares with $1.56 billion value, down from 11.38 million last quarter. Sempra Energy now has $39.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $144.48. About 1.25M shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 07/05/2018 – ONCOR ELECTRIC DELIVERY – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $990 MLN VS $935 MLN; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SRE.N – JOSEPH A. HOUSEHOLDER ALSO HAS BEEN APPOINTED SEMPRA ENERGY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 1; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy’s lEnova Unit To Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal In Baja California, Mexico; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Also Appoints Martin as New Member of Board Effective May 1; 11/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Remington Outdoor, Sempra Energy; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 16/04/2018 – Faisel H. Khan Appointed Vice President Of Investor Relations For Sempra Energy; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.43; 08/03/2018 – TEXAS REGULATORS OK SEMPRA ENERGY’S MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF ONCOR; 13/04/2018 – Moody´s Affirms lEnova’s Ratings and Changes Outlook to Stable

The stock of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) reached all time high today, Sep, 29 and still has $102.41 target or 5.00% above today’s $97.53 share price. This indicates more upside for the $1.11 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $102.41 PT is reached, the company will be worth $55.55M more. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $97.53. About 79,201 shares traded. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) has risen 15.10% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical JBSS News: 03/05/2018 – John B Sanfilippo & Son 3Q EPS 75c; 03/05/2018 – JOHN B SANFILIPPO & SON INC JBSS.O – QTRLY SALES VOLUME INCREASED BY 12.5%

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.11 billion. It offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings. It has a 28.43 P/E ratio. The firm also offers peanut butter in various sizes and varieties; food and snack products, such as snack mixes, salad toppings, snacks, snack bites, trail mixes, dried fruit, and chocolate and yogurt coated products; baking ingredients; bulk food products; sunflower kernels, pepitas, almond butter, cashew butter, candy and confections, corn snacks, sesame sticks, and other sesame snack products; and various toppings for ice cream and yogurt.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 7 investors sold John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 7.56 million shares or 4.06% less from 7.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd owns 34,049 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 2,763 shares. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al, New York-based fund reported 19,786 shares. Los Angeles Equity Research Inc reported 3,693 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 394,468 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS). Nuveen Asset Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) for 34,584 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 1,733 shares. Invesco reported 101,356 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc accumulated 5,400 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 25,665 shares in its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS). The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 6,969 shares. Bogle Inv Management L P De reported 0.07% stake.

Analysts await Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 14.63% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.23 per share. SRE’s profit will be $387.12M for 25.62 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Sempra Energy for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold SRE shares while 178 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 240.84 million shares or 0.40% less from 241.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intact Invest Mngmt reported 0.19% stake. Motco reported 454 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.13% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.18% or 90,783 shares. First Foundation Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 1,587 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 12 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Finance Services Group Inc reported 403,943 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 0.03% or 754,018 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 257,948 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 632 shares in its portfolio. Cap Intll Ca invested in 51,800 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The reported 38,649 shares. Michigan-based Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0.04% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Rampart Inv Mngmt Com Limited Liability reported 22,895 shares.