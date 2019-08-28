John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (JBSS) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) is a company in the Processed & Packaged Goods industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. has 94% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 55.39% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. has 1% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 14.87% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. 0.00% 14.40% 8.20% Industry Average 17.97% 15.39% 4.75%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. N/A 76 29.00 Industry Average 212.68M 1.18B 28.25

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher P/E ratio John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.11 2.25 2.45

As a group, Processed & Packaged Goods companies have a potential upside of -6.86%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. 1.59% 9.03% 18.6% 34.54% 15.1% 56.14% Industry Average 12.34% 12.06% 13.14% 27.27% 16.12% 40.95%

For the past year John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.19 and has 1.29 Quick Ratio. John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.05 shows that John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. is 5.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc.’s rivals are 30.65% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Dividends

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.