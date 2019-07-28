John B Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS) to pay $0.60 on Aug 20, 2019; Sei Investments Company Raised Sony (SNE) Position By $2.47 Million

Sei Investments Company increased Sony Corp (SNE) stake by 17.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sei Investments Company acquired 58,823 shares as Sony Corp (SNE)’s stock rose 10.83%. The Sei Investments Company holds 393,907 shares with $16.64 million value, up from 335,084 last quarter. Sony Corp now has $68.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $54.8. About 1.63 million shares traded or 4.08% up from the average. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 3.31% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 11/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Sony among the suitors for $4 billion EMI catalog including hits from Beyonce and Carole King, sources say…; 15/03/2018 – Sony Square NYC Unveils “The Sony Music Experience”; 21/05/2018 – SONY AGREES TO ACQUIRE EMI MUSIC PUBLISHING FOR ABOUT $1.9B; 04/04/2018 – As Spotify Goes Public, Sony Cashes In; 18/04/2018 – Sony and Carnegie Mellon University Sign Research Agreement on Artificial Intelligence and Robotics; 07/05/2018 – The big music labels are selling big chunks of their Spotify stakes First Sony, now Warner Music Group; 21/05/2018 – Sony: EMI Music Publishing Rev Was $663M for Year Ended March 31; 31/05/2018 – GIGLIO GROUP SPA GGTV.Ml – UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH NEWCO11 (SONY TELEVISION NETWORK UNIT); 21/05/2018 – SONY TO BUY OUT EMI MUSIC PUBLISHING FOR ABOUT $1.9B; 09/03/2018 – Fujifilm: ITC Affirms Prior Judge Ruling in Favor of Issuing a Limited Exclusion Order and a Cease and Desist Order Directed at Sony

John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc (NASDAQ:JBSS) is expected to pay $0.60 on Aug 20, 2019. (NASDAQ:JBSS) shareholders before Aug 5, 2019 will receive the $0.60 dividend. John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc’s current price of $85.49 translates into 0.70% yield. John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc’s dividend has Aug 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 10, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $85.49. About 36,384 shares traded. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) has risen 24.15% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical JBSS News: 03/05/2018 – John B Sanfilippo & Son 3Q Net $8.63M; 12/03/2018 LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – John B Sanfilippo & Son 3Q EPS 75c; 12/04/2018 – GB SCIENCES ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF JOHN B. DAVIS AS EXECUTIVE VP AND GENERAL COUNSEL; 17/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of John B. Thomas as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 03/05/2018 – JOHN B SANFILIPPO 3Q EPS 75C, EST. 70C (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – JOHN B SANFILIPPO & SON INC JBSS.O – QTRLY SALES VOLUME INCREASED BY 12.5%; 03/05/2018 – John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. Third Quarter Diluted EPS Increased by 35.9% to a third quarter record of $0.75 per share; 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 12/03/2018 – LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Bd of Directors

Sei Investments Company decreased Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) stake by 9,529 shares to 50,831 valued at $2.58M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) stake by 68,931 shares and now owns 306,073 shares. Ishares Tr (ACWI) was reduced too.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company has market cap of $973.64 million. It offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings. It has a 29.17 P/E ratio. The firm also offers peanut butter in various sizes and varieties; food and snack products, such as snack mixes, salad toppings, snacks, snack bites, trail mixes, dried fruit, and chocolate and yogurt coated products; baking ingredients; bulk food products; sunflower kernels, pepitas, almond butter, cashew butter, candy and confections, corn snacks, sesame sticks, and other sesame snack products; and various toppings for ice cream and yogurt.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 7.88 million shares or 3.63% less from 8.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 55,894 shares. Parkside Savings Bank & holds 5 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0% in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS). Fmr Limited Liability Co holds 1,481 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc holds 91,823 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc accumulated 554,928 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 96,430 shares or 0% of the stock. Kennedy Cap Management reported 0.09% in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS). Michigan-based Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS). Citadel Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) for 42,077 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) for 3,388 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS). 8,408 are held by Pinebridge Invs L P. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co has 900 shares. The Kansas-based Dean has invested 0.81% in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS).