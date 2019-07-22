John B Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS) to pay $0.60 on Aug 20, 2019; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Increased Its Embraer S A (ERJ) Stake

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased Embraer S A (ERJ) stake by 1.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc acquired 99,700 shares as Embraer S A (ERJ)’s stock declined 9.80%. The Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc holds 8.39M shares with $159.48M value, up from 8.29 million last quarter. Embraer S A now has $3.74B valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.58. About 439,904 shares traded. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 26.39% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER FORECASTS $5.4-5.9 BLN NET REVENUE IN 2018 -FILING; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 03/05/2018 – American Airlines in Pact With Embraer for 15 Firm E175 Regional Aircraft; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Embraer at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER SEES 2018 TOTAL INVESTMENTS AT $550M; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER FORECASTS $540-650 MLN EBITDA IN 2018 -FILING; 29/05/2018 – Embraer Sells 4 More Legacy 650E Business Jets to Air Hamburg; 19/04/2018 – Belta: Belarusian air carrier Belavia receives new Embraer aircraft

John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc (NASDAQ:JBSS) is expected to pay $0.60 on Aug 20, 2019. (NASDAQ:JBSS) shareholders before Aug 5, 2019 will receive the $0.60 dividend. John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc’s current price of $85.23 translates into 0.70% yield. John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc’s dividend has Aug 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 10, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $85.23. About 59,376 shares traded. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) has risen 24.15% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical JBSS News: 03/05/2018 – JOHN B SANFILIPPO 3Q EPS 75C, EST. 70C (2 EST.); 14/03/2018 – Myers Industries: John B. Crowe, Daniel R. Lee Will Not Stand for Re-Election to Board; 03/05/2018 – John B Sanfilippo & Son 3Q EPS 75c; 12/03/2018 – LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Bd of Directors; 17/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of John B. Thomas as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 03/05/2018 – JOHN B SANFILIPPO & SON INC JBSS.O – QTRLY SALES VOLUME INCREASED BY 12.5%; 03/05/2018 – John B Sanfilippo & Son 3Q Net $8.63M; 12/03/2018 LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – GB SCIENCES ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF JOHN B. DAVIS AS EXECUTIVE VP AND GENERAL COUNSEL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 7.88 million shares or 3.63% less from 8.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern invested 0% in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0% in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) or 771 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS). Prudential Incorporated has invested 0% in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 30,002 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 78,637 shares. Glenmede Na holds 0% of its portfolio in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) for 27 shares. Ameriprise holds 96,430 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mason Street Ltd invested in 0% or 2,823 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) for 12,500 shares. 13,558 are held by Arizona State Retirement. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Research holds 0% of its portfolio in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) for 3,693 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 81,587 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Manufacturers Life The reported 3,242 shares. Swiss State Bank invested in 0% or 15,076 shares.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company has market cap of $970.68 million. It offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings. It has a 29.08 P/E ratio. The firm also offers peanut butter in various sizes and varieties; food and snack products, such as snack mixes, salad toppings, snacks, snack bites, trail mixes, dried fruit, and chocolate and yogurt coated products; baking ingredients; bulk food products; sunflower kernels, pepitas, almond butter, cashew butter, candy and confections, corn snacks, sesame sticks, and other sesame snack products; and various toppings for ice cream and yogurt.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR) stake by 137,080 shares to 328,347 valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) stake by 237,700 shares and now owns 2.85M shares. Cnh Indl N V (NYSE:CNHI) was reduced too.