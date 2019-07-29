John B Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS) to pay $0.60 on Aug 20, 2019; City Network (CNS) Sentiment Is 1.53

John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc (NASDAQ:JBSS) is expected to pay $0.60 on Aug 20, 2019. (NASDAQ:JBSS) shareholders before Aug 5, 2019 will receive the $0.60 dividend. John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc’s current price of $85.49 translates into 0.70% yield. John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc’s dividend has Aug 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 10, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $85.49. About 36,384 shares traded. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) has risen 24.15% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical JBSS News: 12/03/2018 LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – JOHN B SANFILIPPO & SON INC JBSS.O – QTRLY SALES VOLUME INCREASED BY 12.5%; 03/05/2018 – John B Sanfilippo & Son 3Q Net $8.63M; 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 17/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of John B. Thomas as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 03/05/2018 – John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. Third Quarter Diluted EPS Increased by 35.9% to a third quarter record of $0.75 per share; 03/05/2018 – JOHN B SANFILIPPO 3Q EPS 75C, EST. 70C (2 EST.); 12/03/2018 – LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Bd of Directors; 20/04/2018 – DJ John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBSS); 14/03/2018 – Myers Industries: John B. Crowe, Daniel R. Lee Will Not Stand for Re-Election to Board

City Network Inc (CNS) investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.41, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 66 active investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 43 decreased and sold their positions in City Network Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 20.23 million shares, down from 20.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding City Network Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 35 Increased: 49 New Position: 17.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $2.47 billion. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It has a 20.85 P/E ratio. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Analysts await Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 4.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CNS’s profit will be $28.82 million for 21.45 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Cohen & Steers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.61% negative EPS growth.

Winslow Asset Management Inc holds 2% of its portfolio in Cohen & Steers, Inc. for 225,064 shares. Copeland Capital Management Llc owns 576,242 shares or 1.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Midas Management Corp has 1.17% invested in the company for 65,000 shares. The New York-based Global Thematic Partners Llc has invested 1.08% in the stock. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 46,279 shares.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company has market cap of $973.64 million. It offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings. It has a 29.17 P/E ratio. The firm also offers peanut butter in various sizes and varieties; food and snack products, such as snack mixes, salad toppings, snacks, snack bites, trail mixes, dried fruit, and chocolate and yogurt coated products; baking ingredients; bulk food products; sunflower kernels, pepitas, almond butter, cashew butter, candy and confections, corn snacks, sesame sticks, and other sesame snack products; and various toppings for ice cream and yogurt.