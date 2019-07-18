John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS) Share Price Rose While Dean Investment Associates Cut Its Position; Boston Common Asset Management Holding in Waters Com (WAT) Lowered by $987,183 as Market Valuation Declined

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Waters Corp Com (WAT) by 21.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 3,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,216 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58M, down from 18,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $215.11. About 388,738 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 26/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters, Crist and Esty Lead FY19 Appropriations Requests to Protect Communities at Risk of Flooding; 24/04/2018 – Waters Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Leads Call to Increase FY 2019 Funding for Federal Housing Programs; 15/05/2018 – Waters Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Waters New ACQUITY UPLC PLUS Series Sets New Performance Benchmarks; 08/05/2018 – Democratic members of Congress such as Maxine Waters and Al Green have called for Trump’s impeachment; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 2 TO 3 PCT; 21/03/2018 – Nestlé Waters Achieves North America’s First and Only Gold Standard Water Stewardship Certification for California Bottling Fa; 25/05/2018 – Waters Technologies Corporation vs Biomedical Device Consultants and Laboratories of Colorado, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 05/25/2018; 08/05/2018 – Democratic members of Congress including Maxine Waters and Al Green have called for Trump’s impeachment

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc (JBSS) by 49.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 33,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,783 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, down from 68,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $970.68 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.09% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $85.23. About 111,708 shares traded or 86.15% up from the average. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) has risen 24.15% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical JBSS News: 03/05/2018 – John B Sanfilippo & Son 3Q EPS 75c; 17/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of John B. Thomas as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 12/03/2018 LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – Myers Industries: John B. Crowe, Daniel R. Lee Will Not Stand for Re-Election to Board; 03/05/2018 – John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. Third Quarter Diluted EPS Increased by 35.9% to a third quarter record of $0.75 per share; 12/04/2018 – GB SCIENCES ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF JOHN B. DAVIS AS EXECUTIVE VP AND GENERAL COUNSEL; 03/05/2018 – John B Sanfilippo & Son 3Q Net $8.63M; 03/05/2018 – JOHN B SANFILIPPO & SON INC JBSS.O – QTRLY SALES VOLUME INCREASED BY 12.5%; 12/03/2018 – LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Bd of Directors; 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.11 EPS, up 8.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.95 per share. WAT’s profit will be $146.59 million for 25.49 P/E if the $2.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual EPS reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.88% EPS growth.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33 billion and $770.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kroger Co Com (NYSE:KR) by 18,565 shares to 61,802 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 5,338 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,212 shares, and has risen its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc Com (NYSE:MHK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsec Mgmt accumulated 5,095 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). 55 were accumulated by Huntington Bank. Oakbrook Invs Lc accumulated 850 shares. Moreover, Personal Cap Corporation has 0.01% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 5,170 shares. Prelude Cap Lc holds 0.01% or 478 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 11,186 shares. North Carolina-based Salem Invest Counselors has invested 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). American Century Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 160,192 shares. Welch And Forbes Lc invested in 0.03% or 4,475 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership accumulated 72 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 13,288 shares. Regent Management Ltd reported 2,240 shares. Preferred Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1,076 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Provident Investment Mngmt Inc accumulated 6,400 shares or 0.26% of the stock.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $27.88 million activity. SILVEIRA MICHAEL F sold $2.33 million worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on Tuesday, February 12. 10,800 shares were sold by Rae Elizabeth B, worth $2.51 million. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $4.60M was made by Harrington Michael C on Wednesday, January 30. Kelly Terrence P also sold $304,423 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on Monday, February 11. Kim Francis sold $206,694 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on Friday, January 25. 27,848 shares valued at $6.28 million were sold by BEAUDOUIN MARK T on Friday, January 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold JBSS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 7.88 million shares or 3.63% less from 8.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Tudor Invest Et Al has invested 0.01% in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS). Ameritas Inv Prtnrs has 0% invested in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) for 716 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0% in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS). Pinebridge Investments LP holds 8,408 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS). Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) for 5,318 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS). Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Rech has 0% invested in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) for 3,693 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0% in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 30,002 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Comerica Financial Bank reported 8,664 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 248 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Amg National Bank has 0.05% invested in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS). Martingale Asset Management LP reported 52,153 shares. 9,804 are held by Barclays Public Limited Company.