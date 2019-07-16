Joel Isaacson & Company Lowered Its Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Stake by $820,381 as Stock Rose; Tjx Companies (TJX) Holder Weik Investment Services Trimmed Its Position by $1.69 Million

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 31,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71M, down from 195,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $56.47. About 4.00 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 33.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc sold 28,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,184 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, down from 85,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $30.31. About 2.70 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Declares Quarterly Distribution Increase; 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin; 05/03/2018 Enterprise Products Partners to Host Investor & Analyst Day; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281541 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q EPS 41c; 22/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in Annual MLPA Energy Infrastructure Conference; 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Net $900.7M; 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.12 billion for 14.86 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.53% negative EPS growth.

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $685.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 6,707 shares to 82,854 shares, valued at $13.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Weik Investment Services Inc, which manages about $228.44M and $204.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co. by 1,517 shares to 10,432 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

