Joel Isaacson & Company Raised Apple (AAPL) Position by $17.99 Million; Stock Value Rose; Markston International Has Lowered Its Travelers Companies (TRV) Position by $815,150; Stock Rose

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10578.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc bought 95,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,109 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.26M, up from 900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Net $13.82B; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – IN 2017, 100 PERCENT OF IDENTIFIED SMELTERS AND REFINERS IN CO’S SUPPLY CHAIN PARTICIPATED IN AN INDEPENDENT THIRD-PARTY CONFLICT MINERALS AUDIT; 03/04/2018 – Apple discloses gender pay gap at UK operations; 07/05/2018 – Wall St marches higher fuelled by energy, Apple gains; 28/03/2018 – The new iPad supports the Apple Pencil and updated Pages, Numbers and Keynote apps; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Buffett still hates Bitcoin, wants all of Apple; 12/04/2018 – IGNORE: VIRNETX AWARD VS APPLE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 12/03/2018 – Apple purchased a service named Texture on Monday; 18/04/2018 – Globe Technology: Apple planning to incorporate Texture into premium Apple News service

Markston International Llc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc sold 5,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.11 million, down from 108,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $149.93. About 946,219 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 10/04/2018 – Airbus Will Let Travelers Sleep in the Cargo Hold (Video); 04/04/2018 – Miami Beach Welcomes LGBTQ Travelers from Around the World to Celebrate this April; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – BELIEVE THAT THIS ACTION IS WITHOUT MERIT AND WILL RESIST ACCORDINGLY; 31/05/2018 – Hurricane Season Begins, Travelers Seeking Advice; 30/04/2018 – Travelers Institute Addresses Small Business Challenges During Small Business – Big Opportunity® Event in Irvine, California; 30/03/2018 – MetLife to Offer Insurance Solutions to Travelers Through Tencent’s WeSure Online Insurance Platform; 14/03/2018 – MAY: WILL USE EXISTING POWERS TO MONITOR TRAVELERS TO U.K; 03/05/2018 – RadioResource: North Miami Beach Gets Travelers Information Station Waiver; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS 1Q CORE EPS $2.46, EST. $2.67; 14/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Convenience Enhancer for Travelers (HUN-495)

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $853.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csx Corporation (NYSE:CSX) by 5,844 shares to 150,636 shares, valued at $11.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Siriusxm Group Ser. C by 10,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 489,476 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “KBW Downgrades Travelers Companies On Valuation – Benzinga” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Boeing, Caterpillar, Intel, McDonaldâ€™s and More Dow Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “3 Dow Stocks Not to Overlook Tuesday Morning – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $685.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 5,770 shares to 4,031 shares, valued at $302,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 1,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,257 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY).