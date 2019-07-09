Joel Isaacson & Company Trimmed Its Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Holding by $349,646; Par Capital Management Has Upped Its Quinstreet (QNST) Stake by $8.55 Million; Valuation Rose

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 50.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc sold 15,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,835 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 31,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $22.94. About 1.40M shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 4.60% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 29/05/2018 – Starwood’s Austrian Commercial-Property Bid Seen Falling Short; 05/04/2018 – Marriott Rewards And Starwood Preferred Guest Give Members More Points Earning Opportunities With New Promotions; 27/03/2018 – FONCIÈRE DES RÉGIONS HAS CONFIRMED THAT EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL FOR THE PURPOSE OF ACQUIRING A PORTFOLIO OF FOURTEEN 4- AND 5-STAR HOTELS IN MAJOR CITIES; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Net $99.9M; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP SAYS IMMOFINANZ OFFER PRICE OF 2.10/SHARE; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP PUBLISHES OFFER DOCUMENTS FOR CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ; 03/05/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP TO SELL AN £830M ($1.1B) PORTFOLIO OF U; 03/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP AGREES TO SELL AN £830M ($1.1B) PORTFOLIO OF U.K. HOTELS TO FONCIèRE DES RéGIONS; 11/05/2018 – IWG RECEIVED 2 SEPARATE INDICATIVE PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD CAP; 25/05/2018 – SWEDISH SHAREHOLDERS’ ASSN SAY NO TO STARWOOD VICTORIA PARK BID

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Quinstreet Inc (QNST) by 59.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 657,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.00% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.77M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.67M, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Quinstreet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $771.34 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $15.38. About 231,374 shares traded. QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) has risen 17.49% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical QNST News: 11/04/2018 – QUINSTREET INC – “QUINSTREET MANAGEMENT HAS NEVER BEEN CONTACTED” BY KERRISDALE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 14/05/2018 – RK Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in QuinStreet; 20/04/2018 – $QNST: Split Rock, $QNST’s 4th-largest holder and one its earliest backers, keeps selling shares. Another 230k earlier this week at prices as low as $10.73. ����; 25/04/2018 – QuinStreet 3Q EPS 14c; 12/04/2018 – $QNST preannounced a revenue beat. Shoutout to; 07/05/2018 – QuinStreet Posts CEO Overview of Market Opportunity and Business Model; 11/04/2018 – QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) Leading Nowhere; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 01/05/2018 – QuinStreet Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 11/04/2018 – QUINSTREET SAYS FEELS COMPELLED TO RESPOND “GIVEN ITS INVALID CLAIMS AND CONCLUSIONS” RELATING TO KERRISDALE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT’S REPORT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.18% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) or 2.35 million shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset reported 108 shares. American Financial Group Inc invested in 30,000 shares. Nomura Asset owns 0.02% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 74,500 shares. Mufg Americas Corp invested in 0% or 395 shares. Naples Advisors Limited Com has invested 0.15% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Comerica Savings Bank has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). 697,547 are owned by Hallmark Management Incorporated. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 20,588 shares stake. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Cwm Limited Liability owns 1.29 million shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 1.03M shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Bancorporation Of Mellon Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 1.94M shares. Boston Family Office Lc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $685.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 5,002 shares to 8,853 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 95,209 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,109 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 3.85% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.52 per share. STWD’s profit will be $140.15M for 11.47 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Starwood Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 85.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.72 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 44 investors sold QNST shares while 43 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 45.67 million shares or 5.37% more from 43.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc owns 286,460 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 14,787 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 2,786 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Company owns 458,416 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 0% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Jpmorgan Chase & Com invested in 0% or 88,002 shares. Dana Investment invested 0.1% of its portfolio in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Huntington Natl Bank holds 2,438 shares. M&T Bancshares Corp owns 10,761 shares. Coe Cap Mgmt accumulated 40,675 shares. Stifel has invested 0% of its portfolio in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 16,647 shares. 2.54M are owned by Vanguard Group. Ls Invest Advsr Llc invested in 0% or 5,574 shares. Driehaus Capital reported 406,546 shares.

