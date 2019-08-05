Joel Isaacson & Company Lifted Its Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $563,580; Oxbow Advisors Has Increased Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position by $2.76 Million as Stock Declined

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc bought 5,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 44,237 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, up from 38,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 11.03M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS; 14/05/2018 – ORMAT COULD SEE TOTAL LOSS OF ITS PUNA, HAWAII PLANT: JPMORGAN; 05/04/2018 – Godewind Immobilien falls in Frankfurt debut; 29/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY SAYS CO, JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, OTHERS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Soothes Binky Maker by Reversing North Korea Freeze; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Above 50D-MA; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan International Equity Adds Glaxo, Cuts Sanofi; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO SEES POSSIBLE 40% EQUITY CORRECTION IN 2-3 YRS; 02/04/2018 – Top JPMorgan Blockchain Executive Baldet Is Leaving the Bank; 15/05/2018 – Conduent Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 86.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 64,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 138,778 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.05M, up from 74,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 8.74 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results; 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $822.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,925 shares to 104,651 shares, valued at $12.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ing Groep Nv (NYSE:ING) by 61,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,454 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Series L Pfd 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based New England Research And has invested 0.26% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 10.25M shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Pitcairn Company reported 7,182 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mar Vista Limited Liability Co has 998,749 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Cheyne Capital Management (Uk) Llp holds 0.56% or 13,700 shares in its portfolio. Azimuth Cap Lc reported 145,522 shares. North Amer Mgmt Corp stated it has 6,450 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bb&T Corporation has 154,768 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Choate accumulated 7,828 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Management Limited Company invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Culbertson A N & holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 36,161 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys, Arizona-based fund reported 266,131 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 1.30M shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Vident Advisory Ltd Llc owns 14,886 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dowling Yahnke Ltd accumulated 99,273 shares. Lincluden Mngmt Ltd holds 0.49% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 50,556 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Scotland Gp Plc holds 0.94% or 46,279 shares in its portfolio. Colrain Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.91% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bessemer owns 1.25M shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. 15,338 are held by Hartline Inv. Nuwave Inv Management Lc accumulated 5,781 shares. C M Bidwell & Associates Limited invested in 35 shares or 0% of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.21% or 3,358 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 0.38% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Sandy Spring Bancshares has 1.4% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 162,501 shares. Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability holds 0.09% or 3,290 shares. Mirae Asset Global Ltd invested 0.31% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). National Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 1.86M shares. Van Eck Associate accumulated 44,670 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S, worth $518,950 on Tuesday, February 5.

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $685.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 5,770 shares to 4,031 shares, valued at $302,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 7,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.84 million shares, and cut its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD).

