Joel Isaacson & Company Has Lifted Its Pfizer (PFE) Stake by $1.15 Million; Motco Cut Its Stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) by $2.74 Million as Share Value Declined

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 42.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc bought 27,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 92,489 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, up from 65,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $36.35. About 21.61M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Favorable Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting on XELJANZ® (tofacitinib) for Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 07/05/2018 – WAVE LIFE: PFIZER NOMINATED FOURTH, FIFTH FINAL HEPATIC TARGETS; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC RB.L – CO’S PROPOSAL WAS FOR PART OF THE BUSINESS ONLY; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees FY Rev $53.5B-$55.5B; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 08/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – FDA’S DECISION ON WHETHER OR NOT TO APPROVE TOFACITINIB FOR UC IS EXPECTED BY PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) DATE IN JUNE 2018; 29/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq meets targets in lung cancer trial; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Reports Top-Line Results From a Study of CHANTIX(R)/CHAMPIX(R) (varenicline) in Adolescent Smokers

Motco decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) by 46.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco sold 41,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 48,317 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, down from 89,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.27 billion market cap company. It closed at $47.13 lastly. It is down 38.35% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $5.37 million activity. On Monday, June 10 KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 10,000 shares. $724,200 worth of stock was bought by Brown Oscar K on Monday, June 10. On Monday, June 10 the insider Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790. Another trade for 37,460 shares valued at $1.80 million was made by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $480,900 was made by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. The insider Shearer Bob bought 15,000 shares worth $753,258.

Motco, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pear Tree Polaris Foreign Value Fund by 70,900 shares to 249,633 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 128,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Gateway Fund (GTEYX).

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Houston energy companies close $55B megadeal – Houston Business Journal” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Fed Frenzy On Wall Street – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Occidental Increases Dividend NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tortoise Announces Special Index Rebalances Due to Acquisition Activity – Business Wire” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Verizon, PepsiCo and Occidental Petroleum – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winch Advisory Ser Limited Liability Company invested in 671 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc owns 0.02% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 1,706 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt, Michigan-based fund reported 51,973 shares. Quadrant Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.75% or 20,555 shares. Godsey And Gibb Associates has invested 1.94% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 648,589 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Com holds 243,669 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Com owns 11,880 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Prudential Fincl Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 750,177 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Wealthtrust Axiom has invested 0.07% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Bb&T Securities Lc holds 0.35% or 551,684 shares. Farmers Bancshares holds 0% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 125 shares. Leavell Invest Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.06% or 7,785 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Gp Lc holds 86,262 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $685.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 1,456 shares to 88,257 shares, valued at $19.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 7,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.84 million shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pfizer Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “I’m Lowering My Fair Value Estimate For Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA OK’s Pfizer’s Rituxan biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mylan up 23% premarket on potential Pfizer deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.