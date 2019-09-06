Joel Isaacson & Company Increased Pfizer (PFE) Holding; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Merriman Wealth Management Has Lowered Position

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 42.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc bought 27,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 92,489 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, up from 65,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $36.34. About 19.54M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – FDA’S DECISION ON WHETHER OR NOT TO APPROVE TOFACITINIB FOR UC IS EXPECTED BY PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) DATE IN JUNE 2018; 21/05/2018 – Karo Pharma: KARO PHARMA RECEIVES MILESTONE PAYMENT FOR RORGAMMA PROJECT FROM PFIZER; 08/05/2018 – Mylan says EpiPen supply levels may vary at U.S. pharmacies; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer, Allergan Win Out as Tax Benefits Blunt Repatriation Blow; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer heads to the Hudson, signs 20-year lease at posh new NYC headquarters $PFE @BrittanyMeiling; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER: CITI SEES PFE INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO OFFSET EPS DILUTION FROM HIGHER ANTICIPATED R&D INVESTMENT TO MONETISE CURRENT PIPELINE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pfizer Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFE); 28/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 28 / 2018 – Pfizer, Inc. – North Country Region; 14/03/2018 – #AACR18 Precision oncology session; 25/04/2018 – Asklepios BioPharma: Pfizer Dosed First Patient in Its Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy Phase 1b Trial

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 30,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 504,910 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.55 million, down from 535,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $140.05. About 26.12M shares traded or 7.99% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 Practice; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT FEATURE IN WEST EUROPE; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES PANOS PANAY CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER/DEVICES; 22/03/2018 – Sonoma Partners Joins EY to Enhance Digital Transformation Capabilities; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft co-founder turned ocean explorer Paul Allen found the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which had been lost since 1942; 25/04/2018 – lnGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 07/04/2018 – The former chief architect of Microsoft Corp. joins the Light and the Chief scientist is optimistic about the development of Light

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beddow Capital reported 167,085 shares. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.36% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Wealthtrust Fairport Lc has 0.25% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Strategic Financial Service Inc holds 0.82% or 139,957 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 14,612 shares. 5,520 are held by Gm Advisory Inc. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.68% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 5.60M shares. Oak Oh invested in 1.77% or 681,268 shares. Twin Capital has 0.75% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). C M Bidwell And Ltd holds 0.03% or 775 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 262,942 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Levin Cap Strategies LP stated it has 875,382 shares or 4.17% of all its holdings. Covington Invest Advisors Incorporated holds 1.14% or 79,785 shares in its portfolio. 24.84M are owned by Aqr Ltd Limited Liability Company. New York-based Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.44% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $685.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 7,764 shares to 1.84M shares, valued at $182.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DLS) by 5,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,186 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

