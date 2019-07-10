Joel Isaacson & Company Continues to Hold Holding in Pfizer (PFE); Meditor Group LTD Holding in Exelixis (EXEL) Has Decreased as Market Value Declined

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 42.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc bought 27,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 92,489 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, up from 65,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $43.37. About 11.17 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 04/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS ALSO ACCEPTED MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR DACOMITINIB FOR SAME INDICATION; 11/05/2018 – Eliquis (Apixaban; Bristol-Myers Squibb/Pfizer) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026: An Orally Available Factor Xa Inhibitor lndicated for the Prevention of Venous Thromboembolsim – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – BRIEF-GSK did not put in final bid for Pfizer consumer unit; 30/05/2018 – FDA APPROVES EXPANDED USE OF XELJANZ; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – CONFIRMS IT HAS WITHDRAWN FROM PROCESS RELATING TO PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – IN TRIAL, NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE OBSERVED, AND SAFETY PROFILE WAS CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN PROFILE OF INLYTA IN ADVANCED RCC; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE lll STUDY OF TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) AND COTELLIC (COBIMETINIB) IN PEOPLE WITH HEAVILY PRE-TREATED LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 08/03/2018 – U.S. FDA ADVISORY PANEL VOTES IN FAVOR OF PFIZER INC’S PFE.N TREATMENT, XELJANZ, FOR PATIENTS WITH MODERATE TO SEVERE ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Revenue Growth Stalls as Company Mulls OTC Unit’s Future–Update

Meditor Group Ltd decreased its stake in Exelixis Inc (EXEL) by 5.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meditor Group Ltd sold 871,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15.09 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $359.25 million, down from 15.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meditor Group Ltd who had been investing in Exelixis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.33B market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $20.99. About 1.85 million shares traded. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 6.75% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 02/05/2018 – Exelixis 1Q Rev $212.3M; 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA – THIS APPROVAL ALLOWS FOR MARKETING OF CABOMETYX (CABOZANTINIB) IN THIS INDICATION IN ALL 28 MEMBER STATES OF EUROPEAN UNION, NORWAY AND ICELAND; 22/05/2018 – Celestial Bodiez Launches Limited-Edition Summer 2018 Capsule Collection; 02/05/2018 – Exelixis 1Q EPS 37c; 22/05/2018 – Exelixis Appoints Andrew R. Peters to Newly Created Position of Vice President, Strategy; 15/03/2018 – Exelixis Submits U.S. Supplemental New Drug Application for CABOMETYX® (Cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced; 17/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES IPSEN’S CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 29/05/2018 – Exelixis Announces U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental New Drug Application for CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) in Previously Treated; 23/03/2018 – lpsen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Cabometyx® (cabozantinib) for the First-Line Treatment of Adults with Intermediate- or Poor- Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 02/05/2018 – EXELIXIS & INVENRA ENTER INTO PACT TO DISCOVER & DEVELOP NOVEL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold EXEL shares while 65 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 231.52 million shares or 4.06% more from 222.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Automobile Association reported 0% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Moreover, Etrade Management Ltd has 0.03% invested in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Regions stated it has 0% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Credit Agricole S A holds 0% or 2,500 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership holds 7,466 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 1.26 million shares. North Star Asset Inc stated it has 34,500 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Virginia-based Bb&T Securities has invested 0% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Franklin Incorporated holds 0% or 56,923 shares. Tealwood Asset owns 139,847 shares. American Century, Missouri-based fund reported 1.47M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company holds 12,481 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Opus Point Ptnrs Management Ltd Liability Company reported 11,440 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 171,840 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 10.71% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.28 per share. EXEL’s profit will be $75.44 million for 20.99 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Exelixis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.17% EPS growth.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $4.87 million activity. $941,200 worth of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) shares were sold by SCANGOS GEORGE A. Haley Patrick J. had sold 1,000 shares worth $21,300 on Monday, February 11. MORRISSEY MICHAEL also sold $931,456 worth of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) on Wednesday, January 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bangor National Bank & Trust has 0.26% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cutler Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.67% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Somerset Gru Lc holds 5,756 shares. Of Virginia Va reported 59,979 shares stake. Reliance Tru Co Of Delaware reported 0.65% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Strategic Wealth Advsr Grp Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 124,184 shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt reported 1.54% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Castleark holds 0.01% or 6,500 shares in its portfolio. Capital Inv Ser Of America, Wisconsin-based fund reported 6,099 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd, a Florida-based fund reported 17,079 shares. Stelac Advisory Serv Ltd Com accumulated 4,509 shares. Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 31,462 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell Inc stated it has 1.06% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 80,182 were reported by Roundview Cap Lc. Lvw Ltd invested in 0.95% or 83,519 shares.

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $685.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Advt Div Inc (EVT) by 35,728 shares to 768,381 shares, valued at $17.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 7,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.84M shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).