Joel Isaacson & Company Cut Its Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Holding by $349,646; Market Value Rose; Adp (ADP) Position Raised by Long Road Investment Counsel Llc

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Adp (ADP) by 7.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The hedge fund held 57,809 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23 million, up from 53,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Adp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $169.44. About 921,659 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – ADP Earns Top 10 Spot on 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Franchise Report (Table); 05/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Appointments within Groupe ADP; 09/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April Regional Employment Report (Table); 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Labor Market Maintaining Steady Pace of Strong Job Growth, With Little Sign of Slowdown; 15/03/2018 – FRENCH GOVT SAYS HAS TAKEN NO DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SALE OF ITS STAKE IN ADP ADP.PA; 12/03/2018 – Paris airport operator to bid in Hokkaido privatization; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q EPS $1.45; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Tight U.S. Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 7.0%

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 50.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc sold 15,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 15,835 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 31,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.36. About 1.30 million shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 06/04/2018 – Victoria Park/Starwood: Shareholder irrevocables firm – sources [14:41 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP OFFER PRICES ARE IN EUROS; 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD CEO STERNLICHT SAYS WOULD LIKE REPRESENTATION ON SUPERVISORY BOARDS OF IMMOFINANZ AND CA IMMO COMMENSURATE WITH SHAREHOLDING; 01/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK AB SAYS VICTORIA PARK HAS RECEIVED A PUBLIC CASH OFFER FROM STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP AFFILIATE; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP PUBLISHES OFFER DOCUMENTS FOR CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q REV. $260.6M, EST. $252.0M (2 EST.); 09/04/2018 – Starwood Property at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 01/04/2018 – Victoria Park AB: Victoria Park has received a public cash offer from Starwood Capital Group affiliate; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q REV. $260.6M; 01/04/2018 – STARWOOD OFFER FOR VICTORIA PARK VALUED AT $1.04 BILLION

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.07% or 25,468 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wms Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.12% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Reliant Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 2,000 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Beck Mack & Oliver Lc has invested 0.02% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Kj Harrison & Ptnrs has invested 0.67% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Front Barnett Lc holds 4,735 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Hallmark invested 0.04% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Cwm Llc owns 3,387 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com New York holds 0.11% or 54,738 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has invested 0.91% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Northstar Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.95% or 99,435 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc reported 8,600 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability holds 0.16% or 130,397 shares. Moreover, Ubs Oconnor Lc has 0% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Timber Creek Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 250 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 53,991 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 2.39 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 223,198 shares. Massmutual Communication Fsb Adv invested 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). 2,705 were reported by Enterprise Fincl Services Corporation. Van Eck Associates stated it has 0.05% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Victory Cap Management accumulated 2,015 shares. Rothschild Corporation Il reported 275,968 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Kbc Grp Inc Nv owns 240,533 shares. Cardinal Cap Management Limited Liability Ct reported 1.70 million shares. Calamos Ltd Liability has 348,892 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 26,850 were accumulated by Naples Global Advsrs Limited Com. M&T Bancorp holds 110,691 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 8,860 shares. Bb&T has 366,228 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $685.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 4,437 shares to 449,326 shares, valued at $38.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 58,509 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,009 shares, and has risen its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).