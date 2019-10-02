Joel Isaacson & Company Lowered Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position; Legg Mason (LM) Has 0.94 Sentiment

Legg Mason Inc (LM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.56, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 118 investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 126 reduced and sold their stock positions in Legg Mason Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 74.07 million shares, up from 70.12 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Legg Mason Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 32 Reduced: 94 Increased: 68 New Position: 50.

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 13.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc sold 7,198 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Joel Isaacson & Company Llc holds 47,167 shares with $6.57 million value, down from 54,365 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $343.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $129.99. About 5.70M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Contact Lens Innovation With ACUVUE OASYS With Transitions Light Intelligent Technology; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct); 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR

Analysts await Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.81 per share. LM’s profit will be $77.72M for 10.28 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Legg Mason, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $3.20 billion. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It currently has negative earnings. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries.

The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $37.02. About 446,097 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) has risen 9.96% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 30/05/2018 – LEGG MASON DISCLOSES DOJ, SEC CASE RELATED TO LIBYA GOVT ASSETS; 30/05/2018 – LEGG MASON TAKING $67M CHARGE RELATED TO DOJ CASE; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Legg Mason April Net Long-Term Inflows $1B; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q EPS 86c; 12/04/2018 – OEHHA: OEHHA Issues 100th Fish Advisory: Guidelines for Legg Lake in LA County Provide Safe Eating Advice for Four Species of; 30/05/2018 – DOJ PROBES LEGG MASON’S EX-PERMAL BIZ MGMT OF LIBYA GOVT ASSETS; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Royce International Premier Fund Wins a 2018 Thomson Reuters Lipper Fund Classification Award; 30/05/2018 – Legg Mason Discloses Potential Settlement Charge From Libya Operations

Park Circle Co holds 14.93% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. for 573,000 shares. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc owns 4.66 million shares or 6.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Greenwich Wealth Management Llc has 3.22% invested in the company for 488,226 shares. The Illinois-based Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd has invested 2.95% in the stock. Strategy Asset Managers Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 252,039 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.80’s average target is 14.47% above currents $129.99 stock price. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 10 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 17 by Raymond James. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was initiated by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, August 27 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Outperform” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $152 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bluestein R H And invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Commercial Bank Of Hutchinson reported 0.42% stake. Burns J W & Communication Ny invested in 59,715 shares or 1.92% of the stock. Strategic Ltd has 30,624 shares. Summit Financial Wealth Advsr Ltd Co invested in 2,160 shares. 136,875 were reported by Vaughan Nelson Mngmt Limited Partnership. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.18% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 180,874 were accumulated by Gamble Jones Counsel. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc reported 3.18% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cutler Investment Counsel Ltd Com holds 1.96% or 73,252 shares. Cohen Lawrence B holds 16,119 shares or 1.55% of its portfolio. Concorde Asset Management Limited Liability reported 6,882 shares. Moreover, Fernwood Inv Limited Company has 1.38% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 18,161 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md has 20.79 million shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. The Bahamas-based Holowesko Ptnrs Ltd has invested 0.16% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.25 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc increased Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) stake by 4,853 shares to 203,383 valued at $30.53 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Spdr Series Trust (SDY) stake by 17,517 shares and now owns 1.86M shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VO) was raised too.