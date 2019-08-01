Joel Isaacson & Company Increased Its Position in Lauder Estee Cos (EL) as Stock Value Rose; Glovista Investments Cut Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake by $453,440 as Valuation Rose

Glovista Investments Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 49.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc sold 4,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 4,437 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 8,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $118.04. About 11.79 million shares traded or 64.83% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc bought 6,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 82,854 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72M, up from 76,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $4.79 during the last trading session, reaching $184.19. About 1.85M shares traded or 32.51% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $93M

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $115.33 million activity. $1.52M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares were sold by Demsey John. MOSS SARA E had sold 22,788 shares worth $3.42M. O’HARE MICHAEL had sold 27,207 shares worth $4.12 million. $4.65M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold 422,056 shares worth $66.44 million. Hertzmark Hudis Jane had sold 29,366 shares worth $4.36 million on Wednesday, February 6.

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $685.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DLS) by 5,637 shares to 6,186 shares, valued at $407,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 1,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,257 shares, and cut its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Lp accumulated 0.13% or 338,293 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 11,097 shares stake. Fundsmith Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 6.24% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). First Midwest Bancshares Tru Division holds 2,106 shares. Highland Limited Liability Company holds 0.55% or 43,378 shares in its portfolio. Thematic Partners Ltd Liability Com holds 2.03% or 263,873 shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin Bancorp The holds 41,462 shares. Hendley reported 22,586 shares or 1.92% of all its holdings. Ameriprise stated it has 696,017 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owns 1.24 million shares for 1.75% of their portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 35,676 shares. Paragon Management Limited Liability accumulated 543 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Zacks Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 2,681 shares. 3,906 are owned by Profund Advsr Limited Liability. Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.22% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.46% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Nuwave Invest Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.06% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hightower Tru Lta has invested 2.48% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rodgers Brothers invested in 3.26% or 109,952 shares. Community Natl Bank Of Raymore reported 37,438 shares. Moreover, Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.57% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Community Bankshares Na reported 66,740 shares. Rnc Mngmt accumulated 0.08% or 11,283 shares. Portland Advsrs Ltd stated it has 13,808 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Lederer Assocs Invest Counsel Ca holds 1.98% or 20,445 shares. Security Bank Of So Dak reported 2,429 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 86,725 shares. Citizens And Northern has invested 0.89% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Illinois-based Country Comml Bank has invested 1.51% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lynch And Assocs In holds 3.58% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 103,706 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 insider sales for $253.20 million activity. 1,026 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $99,936 were sold by Sheppard Valarie L. $2.86 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Skoufalos Ioannis. Shares for $119.77 million were sold by PELTZ NELSON. Shares for $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. Coombe Gary A sold $2.20M worth of stock or 22,264 shares. Schomburger Jeffrey K had sold 4,395 shares worth $428,789 on Monday, February 4.