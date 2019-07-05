Joel Isaacson & Company Position in Apple (AAPL) Has Lifted as Shares Rose; Ghp Investment Advisors Boosted Position in Total Sys Svcs (TSS) by $368,315

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10578.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc bought 95,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,109 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.26 million, up from 900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $934.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $204.84. About 10.82M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/05/2018 – The new plan allows Pandora to compete with rivals Apple Music and Spotify; 27/04/2018 – APPLE FLAVOR & FRAGRANCE 603020.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO INVEST 400 MLN YUAN TO SET UP TWO UNITS; 21/05/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON ITS SYSTEM STATUS PAGE; 26/04/2018 – Vox Mobile Launches All-Inclusive Managed Service for Apple Devices; 09/05/2018 – “There’s tremendous value at Apple,” Palihapitiya says. “There’s enormous cash flow in Apple.”; 04/05/2018 – Apple Rakes In Profits As It Awaits the Next Big Leap — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Apple on May 15 for “Remote control systems that can distinguish stray light sources”; 16/05/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Tesla’s 13F Season Takeaway (Video); 01/05/2018 – COOK: APPLE NARROWING SITE SELECTION FOR NEW U.S. CAMPUS; 01/05/2018 – IPhone X Is a `Super Bowl Winner,’ Apple’s Cook Says: TOPLive

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 14.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc bought 3,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,067 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 27,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $130.64. About 311,930 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 14.30% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Rev $987.2M; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEB TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 82.2% VS 79.7%; 12/03/2018 – TSYS CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER PATRICIA WATSON NAMED AS ONE OF THE MOST INFLUENTIAL WOMEN IN PAYMENTS; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TSYS COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $4.25 TO $4.35; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.19, REV VIEW $3.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q EPS 2c; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR FOR APRIL 2018 83.2% VS 80.9% IN APRIL 2017; 22/05/2018 – TSYS Extends Agreement with Allied Irish Bank to Continue Processing Its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 27/03/2018 – DP POLAND PLC – TOTAL SYSTEM SALES UP 51% TO PLN 58 MLN IN 2017; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Adj EPS $1.13

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66M and $776.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (NYSE:CWT) by 75,170 shares to 5,619 shares, valued at $305,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 2,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,853 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Philadelphia Financial Mngmt Of San Francisco Ltd Liability Company holds 2.75% or 172,133 shares. Sun Life Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.06% or 429,798 shares in its portfolio. Sei reported 0.02% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Nicholas Invest Prtn Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.59% or 70,157 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 8,000 shares. Hightower Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Navellier And has 0.03% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 2,351 shares. Fulton National Bank Na holds 2,227 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kornitzer Mngmt Incorporated Ks invested in 0.33% or 193,220 shares. Pggm Invs has 250,100 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Azimuth Mgmt Lc reported 99,595 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0% stake. Prudential reported 163,779 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Lc accumulated 3,553 shares.

More notable recent Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “INVESTOR ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Reminds Investors of its Ongoing Inquiry Regarding the Acquisition – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “EE, TSS, ISCA, ISCB Important Investor Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ EE, TSS, ISCA, ISCB – GlobeNewswire” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FL, TSS, CVCO and IMRN among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “PDOB, AMBR, and TSS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “TSYS Announces First-Quarter 2019 Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $7.37 million activity. $209,548 worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) was sold by WEAVER DORENDA K on Friday, February 8. Shares for $979,687 were sold by Todd Paul M on Friday, February 8. Watson Patricia A also sold $787,471 worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) on Friday, February 8. $4.36M worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) was sold by WOODS M TROY.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Friday Apple Rumors: iOS 13 Helps Filter Spam Calls – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AAPL, ONB, ZG – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple Likely to Bring Scissor-Switch Keyboards in MacBook – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Monday Apple Rumors: What Can We Expect From the 2020 iPhone – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple: Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $685.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Advt Div Inc (EVT) by 35,728 shares to 768,381 shares, valued at $17.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 1,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,257 shares, and cut its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everett Harris & Ca has 6.03% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 2.02% or 12.43 million shares. Andra Ap owns 31,800 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. The Texas-based Adell Harriman Carpenter has invested 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cumberland Prtn holds 66,792 shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. Suncoast Equity reported 3.46% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First National Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Trust Inv reported 30,633 shares. Rock Point Advsrs Llc has 5.91% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pictet And Cie (Europe) holds 61,260 shares or 1.99% of its portfolio. California-based Fairview Cap Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Aviance Cap Partners Lc holds 11.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 216,128 shares. Syntal Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Dallas Securities Inc has invested 0.37% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hexavest holds 791,471 shares or 1.91% of its portfolio. Diamond Hill Inc reported 0.87% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).