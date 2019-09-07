Joel Isaacson & Company Cut Its Position in Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) as Shares Rose; Factory Mutual Insurance Company Has Lifted Its Nike (NKE) Position by $10.47 Million as Share Value Rose

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 45.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 123,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 393,700 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.52M, up from 270,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $88.69. About 3.25M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Apparel Rev $2.56B; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR TO MARK PARKER UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT AS NIKE TRANSITIONS ITS ORGANIZATION; 29/05/2018 – Tennis-Royal wedding guest Serena blushes at timing of “Queen is back” ad; 23/03/2018 – Nike Rides Out its #MeToo Moment; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomes Tiger Woods back to the Masters with ad featuring his greatest hits; 19/03/2018 – Highsnobiety: These 8 OFF-WHITE x Nike Sneakers Could Be Releasing Later in 2018; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees’ Survey Triggered Formal Review at Company; 16/05/2018 – Highsnobiety: Exclusive: Nike Unveils Capsule Collection with Alyx Designer Matthew Williams; 25/03/2018 – Finance Follow: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 50.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc sold 15,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 15,835 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 31,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $23.81. About 1.16M shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 22/03/2018 – CA IMMO SPOKESWOMAN DECLINES TO COMMENT ON STARWOOD’S OFFER TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN COMPANY; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q CORE EPS 58C, EST. 53C; 01/04/2018 – Starwood Bids $1 Billion for Swedish Property Firm Victoria Park; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 16/03/2018 – GlobeSt.com: Starwood Capital and Bainbridge Cos. have sold their local portfolio to a JV between a private investor and JP; 06/04/2018 – Victoria Park/Starwood: Shareholder irrevocables firm – sources [14:41 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 06/04/2018 – Victoria Park/Starwood: Shareholder irrevocables firm; 01/05/2018 – Sternlicht’s Starwood Capital Is Said to Seek Sale of Apartments; 02/04/2018 – Starwood Property Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Apr. 9-11; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Rev $260.6M

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $685.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 58,509 shares to 59,009 shares, valued at $16.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 28,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Investment Mngmt has invested 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). First Hawaiian Bancshares reported 0.01% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Boston Prtn invested in 2.28 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 16,670 shares. Lsv Asset stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 1.21 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dana Advisors, Wisconsin-based fund reported 1.34M shares. Bb&T Limited Liability reported 173,653 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Raymond James Financial has 220,550 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt stated it has 33,970 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. S R Schill & Associates owns 22,777 shares. Orrstown Finance Service stated it has 2,186 shares. Miles Cap holds 41,361 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Lc has 2.01M shares. Goldman Sachs holds 0.03% or 3.80M shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 1.96% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.51 per share. STWD’s profit will be $139.37M for 11.91 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Starwood Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 129,700 shares to 553,800 shares, valued at $30.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 87,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.64M shares, and cut its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES).

