Joel Isaacson & Company Has Upped Stake in Twitter (TWTR) by $962,166 as Valuation Rose; Ecolab (ECL) Position Lifted by Nordea Investment Management Ab

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 56.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc bought 28,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The institutional investor held 78,197 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73 million, up from 49,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $42.63. About 7.49 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pompeo returns from N. Korea with U.S. detainees; 28/03/2018 – UK INTERIOR MINISTER RUDD SAYS INTERNET FIRMS SUCH AS FACEBOOK FB.O COULD DO MORE TO COMBAT ILLEGAL AND OFFENSIVE MATERIAL ON WEBSITES; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump defends CIA pick after offer to withdraw; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter; 27/03/2018 – Wait til the Senate Hears Twitter’s Hidden Secret; 28/03/2018 – Internet firms should do “much much” more to remove illegal content -UK interior minister; 14/03/2018 – Twitter shares have risen more than 63% since Jack Dorsey’s top lieutenant left in January; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – ‘Mini-Trumps’ battle it out in primary season kick off; 20/04/2018 – Freedom From Cubicles And Coffee Runs: Harley-Davidson Unveils The Ultimate Social Media Summer lnternship

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 20.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 53,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 314,222 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.07M, up from 260,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $198.89. About 897,279 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $687.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 386 shares to 3,244 shares, valued at $3.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 22,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,797 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $44.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 1.01M shares to 2.77M shares, valued at $131.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acco Brands Corp (NYSE:ACCO) by 411,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,718 shares, and cut its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP).

