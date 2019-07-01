Joel Isaacson & Company Trimmed Its Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Position by $349,646 as Share Value Rose; Eagle Global Advisors Lowered Position in Lear (LEA) by $347,085

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 2,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.24% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 76,947 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.44M, down from 79,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $139.37. About 366,139 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 30.94% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 14/05/2018 – LEAR’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 05/04/2018 – Andrew Smith Joins Lear Investment Management As Research Analyst; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PRETAX OPERATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS ARE ESTIMATED TO BE $70 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lear on March 20 for “High voltage pre-charge system” (Michigan Inventor); 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe; 21/03/2018 – Lear Corporation Expands Seating Structures Plant in Valença, Portugal; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Lear’s Ratings, Senior Unsecured At Baa3; Outlook Revised To Positive; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 30/04/2018 – Lear to Host an Investor Day June 27, 2018; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE – AS PART OF RECAPITALIZATION, IAC TO ISSUE $215 MLN SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE APRIL 2023 TO FUNDS MANAGED BY GAMUT CAPITAL

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 50.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc sold 15,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,835 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 31,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.69. About 487,328 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 4.60% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 11/05/2018 – IWG GETS APPROACH FROM LONE STAR, PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD, TDR; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMO SAYS IT’S BEEN IN TOUCH WITH STARWOOD ABOUT OFFER; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMO SPOKESWOMAN DECLINES TO COMMENT ON STARWOOD’S OFFER TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN COMPANY; 01/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK SAYS TWO DIRECTORS HAVE ACCEPTED STARWOOD’S OFFER; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – INTEGRATION OF STARWOOD IS GOING WELL; 11/05/2018 – IWG receives takeover approaches from Starwood Capital, TDR and Lone Star; 02/04/2018 – Starwood Capital Group Hires Two Managing Directors in Asset Management; 29/05/2018 – Starwood’s Austrian Commercial-Property Bid Seen Falling Short; 16/03/2018 – GlobeSt.com: Starwood Capital and Bainbridge Cos. have sold their local portfolio to a JV between a private investor and JP; 29/05/2018 – Starwood Seen Needing to Raise Bid for Austrian Landlord Stakes

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 3,271 shares to 24,433 shares, valued at $7.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 19,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,334 shares, and has risen its stake in Gaslog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 115,893 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James And Associates invested in 0.02% or 75,573 shares. Massachusetts Services Ma reported 0.16% stake. Lodge Hill Capital Limited Liability Com reported 2.78% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Captrust Finance Advisors stated it has 60 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gamco Incorporated Et Al stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc reported 39,251 shares stake. Da Davidson holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 5,320 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.05% or 1,789 shares. M&T Bancorporation accumulated 7,720 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Company holds 9,292 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vigilant Capital Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Martingale Asset Management Lp has 38,894 shares. Element Cap Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 15,800 shares.

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $4.06 earnings per share, down 17.98% or $0.89 from last year’s $4.95 per share. LEA’s profit will be $252.77M for 8.58 P/E if the $4.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.50% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.95 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Avenir holds 69,689 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Veritable LP holds 14,113 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Highlander Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 61,000 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon reported 1.94 million shares stake. Highland Management Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Principal Grp Inc accumulated 25,197 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 300 shares. 33,970 are owned by Shell Asset Co. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.92M shares. Mirador Prtnrs Lp owns 12,187 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advsr stated it has 220,550 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Spirit Of America Corporation Ny, New York-based fund reported 42,145 shares. The Virginia-based Davenport Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). 16,530 were reported by Rathbone Brothers Public Limited.

Analysts await Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 3.85% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.52 per share. STWD’s profit will be $140.15 million for 11.35 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Starwood Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 85.19% EPS growth.

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $685.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 312 shares to 3,630 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 27,396 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,489 shares, and has risen its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).