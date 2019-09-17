Joel Isaacson & Company Increased Its Ares Cap (ARCC) Position; DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP JAPAN ORD ORD (DSECF) Shorts Lowered By 47.22%

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc increased Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) stake by 245.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc acquired 28,265 shares as Ares Cap Corp (ARCC)’s stock rose 5.03%. The Joel Isaacson & Company Llc holds 39,768 shares with $713,000 value, up from 11,503 last quarter. Ares Cap Corp now has $8.06B valuation. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.89. About 1.46M shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares European Clo Ix B.V; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 19/03/2018 – Exclusive – Ares, Hancock find buyer for New England plant; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Two Ares XXXIIR CLO Classes After Reissue; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA PROFIT WARNING 29/05/2018 06:05; 23/03/2018 – BDCs win leverage cap increase after US$1.3trn budget signed; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill; 11/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd.; Issues Presale; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AMENDED AND RESTATED ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING

DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC JAPAN ORD ORD (OTCMKTS:DSECF) had a decrease of 47.22% in short interest. DSECF’s SI was 1.53 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 47.22% from 2.90M shares previously. With 78,600 avg volume, 20 days are for DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC JAPAN ORD ORD (OTCMKTS:DSECF)’s short sellers to cover DSECF’s short positions. It closed at $4.5 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $239,023 activity. $3,390 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) was bought by BARTLETT STEVE on Wednesday, March 20. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $36,720 was made by ROLL PENELOPE F on Tuesday, August 6. Another trade for 4,500 shares valued at $81,045 was bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr.

Among 2 analysts covering Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ares Capital has $2000 highest and $19.5000 lowest target. $19.75’s average target is 4.55% above currents $18.89 stock price. Ares Capital had 5 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) on Monday, August 19 to “Outperform” rating. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 136.40 million shares or 5.55% less from 144.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Fincl Corp holds 0.06% or 1.20 million shares. Park Avenue Securities Ltd stated it has 0.11% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Telemus Capital Limited Co has 583,427 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 464 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp holds 239,868 shares. Hanson Mcclain invested 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability owns 48,213 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hm Payson & Com reported 6,361 shares stake. Mckinley Cap Lc Delaware reported 0.69% stake. Minnesota-based Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.03% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Cls Invests Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 124 shares or 0% of the stock. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt holds 0% or 270 shares. Jane Street Ltd Llc accumulated 10,044 shares. The Alabama-based Regions Fincl Corporation has invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Clearbridge Investments Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc decreased Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) stake by 5,115 shares to 4,995 valued at $666,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 7,198 shares and now owns 47,167 shares. Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) was reduced too.

