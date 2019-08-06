Joel Isaacson & Company Trimmed Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Stake By $349,646; Connectone Bancorp Has 1.18 Sentiment

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc decreased Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) stake by 50.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc sold 15,893 shares as Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD)’s stock rose 0.91%. The Joel Isaacson & Company Llc holds 15,835 shares with $354,000 value, down from 31,728 last quarter. Starwood Ppty Tr Inc now has $6.33B valuation. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $22.75. About 1.87 million shares traded or 26.69% up from the average. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT ON PARTIAL TAKEOVER OFFER BY STARWOOD CAPITAL:; 16/04/2018 – REG-STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LTD SWEF: DIVIDEND DECLARATION; 27/03/2018 – FONCIÈRE DES RÉGIONS HAS CONFIRMED THAT EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL FOR THE PURPOSE OF ACQUIRING A PORTFOLIO OF FOURTEEN 4- AND 5-STAR HOTELS IN MAJOR CITIES; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP SAYS CA IMMO OFFER PRICE OF 27.50/SHARE; 01/04/2018 – STARWOOD OFFER FOR VICTORIA PARK VALUED AT $1.04 BILLION; 11/05/2018 – IWG PLC – CONFIRMS RECEIVED TWO SEPARATE INDICATIVE PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD CAPITAL EUROPEAN OPERATIONS AND TDR CAPITAL LLP REGARDING POSSIBLE CASH OFFER; 19/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Starwood doesn’t exclude further bids for Austrian stakes; 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD CEO STERNLICHT SAYS WOULD LIKE REPRESENTATION ON SUPERVISORY BOARDS OF IMMOFINANZ AND CA IMMO COMMENSURATE WITH SHAREHOLDING; 27/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP EXTENDS ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR CA IMMO CAIV.Vl OFFER – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD NOW EXPIRES ON 30 MAY 2018; 01/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK SAYS TWO DIRECTORS HAVE ACCEPTED STARWOOD’S OFFER

Connectone Bancorp Inc (CNOB) investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 52 hedge funds opened new or increased positions, while 44 decreased and sold stakes in Connectone Bancorp Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 20.36 million shares, up from 20.27 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Connectone Bancorp Inc in top ten positions increased from 0 to 2 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 30 Increased: 37 New Position: 15.

Analysts await Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 3.85% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.52 per share. STWD’s profit will be $139.19 million for 11.38 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Starwood Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 85.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode has 2.95M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bb&T invested in 366,228 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Da Davidson And Company accumulated 0.01% or 39,015 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt accumulated 5.34M shares. Century Companies holds 18,553 shares. Ent Corp invested in 2,705 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Optimum invested in 0.01% or 1,200 shares. Joel Isaacson Com Ltd Liability Com has 15,835 shares. 228,280 were reported by Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Miles Cap has 0.8% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Moreover, Chevy Chase Trust has 0% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 16,474 shares. Fmr Limited Liability holds 1.15M shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Incorporated owns 10,005 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. State Street Corporation holds 0.01% or 3.70 million shares. Bell Bancorp, a North Dakota-based fund reported 98,482 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Starwood Property Trust has $25 highest and $24 lowest target. $24.50’s average target is 7.69% above currents $22.75 stock price. Starwood Property Trust had 6 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) rating on Friday, March 1. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $24 target. BTIG Research initiated the shares of STWD in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. JMP Securities maintained the shares of STWD in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CNOB’s profit will be $21.21M for 8.68 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.26% EPS growth.

Seidman Lawrence B holds 6.26% of its portfolio in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. for 390,781 shares. Clover Partners L.P. owns 124,300 shares or 4.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc has 2.72% invested in the company for 788,261 shares. The Maryland-based Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has invested 0.99% in the stock. Banc Funds Co Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 636,193 shares.

The stock decreased 3.92% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $20.84. About 112,865 shares traded. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOB) has declined 7.64% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CNOB News: 13/03/2018 – ConnectOne Banc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 06/03/2018 ConnectOne Banc Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Mar. 13-14; 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q EPS 13c; 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $38.1M; 17/04/2018 – In Celebration of World Book Day, AmazonCrossing Aims to Connect One Million Readers with Kindle Books in Translation; 22/04/2018 – DJ ConnectOne Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for ConnectOne Bank that provides various banking services and products. The company has market cap of $736.75 million. The firm offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, and NOW accounts. It has a 10.18 P/E ratio. It also provides personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis; revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgages on primary and secondary residences; home equity loans; bridge loans; and other personal purpose loans.