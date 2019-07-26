Joel Isaacson & Company Lowered Its Holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by $820,381 as Market Valuation Rose; Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Holder Citigroup Increased Position

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 631.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 3,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,391 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $566,000, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $163.55. About 340,570 shares traded or 4.92% up from the average. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 32.60% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q EPS $5.08, EST. 63C; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES ANNOUNCES BOARD REFRESHMENT WITH APPOINTMENT OF THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS AND NEW BOARD LEADERSHIP; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – IN FY 2019, CASEY’S ANTICIPATES AT LEAST $150 MILLION OF INCREMENTAL CAPITAL AVAILABLE RELATIVE TO FY 2018; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES REPORTS BOARD REFRESHMENT WITH APPOINTME; 10/04/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – ELECTION OF JUDY SCHMELING AS A CLASS lll DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE MARCH 29, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Commits to New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program Through FY 2020; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Governance Changes Consistent With Best Practices; 13/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Set to Open First Store in Michigan; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Fuel Gallons Up 4% in FY 202; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Prepared Food and Fountain Sales Up 2% – 3%

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 33.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc sold 28,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,184 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, down from 85,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.12 billion market cap company. It closed at $30.21 lastly. It is up 3.80% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281541 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS HOLDS ANALYST DAY IN HOUSTON; 29/05/2018 – Patientory Stiftung Joins The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 04/05/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners, Enterprise Products Partners Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Products tests supertanker capability for crude exports; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners: Property Has Two Existing Docks, Dredging Infrastructure

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $685.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 5,580 shares to 44,237 shares, valued at $4.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 6,707 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,854 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.12 billion for 14.81 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Ltd Company accumulated 1,635 shares or 0% of the stock. Noesis Mangement accumulated 16,659 shares or 0% of the stock. 4,471 are owned by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc. Tru Communication Of Vermont holds 13,918 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter owns 425,527 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dock Street Asset Incorporated accumulated 8,400 shares. American Natl Com Tx has invested 0.05% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Stephens Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 286,271 shares. Moreover, Janney Capital Management Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 11,313 shares. Bb&T accumulated 10,930 shares. 67,156 were accumulated by Driehaus Cap Management Ltd Liability Company. Raymond James Na invested in 0.22% or 130,946 shares. Brighton Jones has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). First Fincl In has 1,950 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt reported 404,500 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Da Davidson & owns 2,505 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fuller Thaler Asset stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Comerica Natl Bank owns 67,594 shares. California State Teachers Retirement, a California-based fund reported 59,290 shares. Copeland Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 1.52% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Vontobel Asset Mgmt reported 204,188 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.02% or 1,782 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc accumulated 3.66 million shares. 118,513 were accumulated by Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited. Carroll Assocs, North Carolina-based fund reported 375 shares. Jane Street Limited Liability Corporation invested in 10,270 shares. Fdx Advsrs Inc reported 1,986 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Texas Yale Capital owns 5,486 shares. Prudential invested in 21,723 shares.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.19M shares to 1.75 million shares, valued at $291.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) (NASDAQ:VOD) by 88,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,000 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (Call) (NYSE:PG).