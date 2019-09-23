Joel Isaacson & Company Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Has Decreased by $725,268; Carmignac Gestion Upped Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Position by $23.67 Million

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 16.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 45,173 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 314,613 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $165.03 million, up from 269,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $530.23. About 117,982 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 19.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc sold 9,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 40,044 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07M, down from 49,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $72.14. About 2.10M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – EXXON CLIMATE CHANGE RETALIATION SUIT TOSSED OUT; 10/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: 1 seriously injured in stabbing during tow truck dispute at Exxon station in Crystal City…; 30/05/2018 – The measure was fueled by concern among union members that Exxon is aligning its safety procedures with a group that drafts industry-friendly legislation; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Misses Full Benefit of Crude Rally on Production Blunder; 23/03/2018 – Total to start drilling deepwater oil well in Mexico block in Oct; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 09/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH TO BUY EXXONMOBIL’S AUGUSTA OIL REFINERY IN ITALY – CEO TELLS LES ECHOS; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Sees Potential to Increase Return on Capital Employed to About 15% by 2025; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Rev $68.21B; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PRODUCTION TO INCREASE IN COMING WEEKS; LNG CARGO DELIVERIES TO COMMENCE SOON

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.82 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $687.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 17,517 shares to 1.86 million shares, valued at $187.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 28,299 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,197 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 2.20 million shares to 3.95M shares, valued at $151.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX) by 89,558 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Mueller Industries Inc (NYSE:MLI).

