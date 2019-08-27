Joel Isaacson & Company Stake in Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Cut as Stock Rose; Cabot-Wellington Has Cut Its Holding in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by $1.69 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 50.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc sold 15,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 15,835 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 31,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.66. About 186,074 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 17/04/2018 – REG-STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LTD SWEF : QUARTERLY FACT SHEET PUBLICATION; 27/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP EXTENDS ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR CA IMMO CAIV.Vl OFFER – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD NOW EXPIRES ON 30 MAY 2018; 11/05/2018 – IWG RECEIVED 2 SEPARATE INDICATIVE PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD CAP; 22/03/2018 – U.S. firm Starwood seeks stakes in Austrian property groups; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q EPS 38c; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP OFFER PRICES ARE IN EUROS; 15/03/2018 – STARWOOD SAID IN TALKS TO BUILD NEW DISTRICT IN LONDON’S DOCKS; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q REV. $260.6M; 03/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP AGREES TO SELL AN £830M ($1.1B) PORTFOLIO OF U.K. HOTELS TO FONCIèRE DES RéGIONS; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP SAYS IMMOFINANZ OFFER PRICE OF 2.10/SHARE

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by 16.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 120,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 632,701 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42 million, down from 753,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.73. About 940,931 shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES; 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG)

Cabot-Wellington Llc, which manages about $846.57 million and $146.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Totl Sm Etf (VTI) by 46,545 shares to 510,835 shares, valued at $76.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $622,550 activity. $326,723 worth of stock was bought by DINGES DAN O on Friday, August 16. DELANEY PETER B had bought 9,000 shares worth $173,524 on Tuesday, July 30.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $129.71M for 13.49 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,299 were accumulated by Bancshares Of The West. The Texas-based South Texas Money has invested 0.69% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Mason Street Advsr Limited Company invested in 60,399 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Everence Capital Mngmt has 0.1% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 22,378 shares. Hartford Fincl Mgmt has 880 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Wellington Management Group Incorporated Llp has 0.04% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Jcic Asset Management stated it has 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Parametric Assocs Lc has 0.04% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Anchor Bolt Cap Lp holds 5.03% or 1.99 million shares. 6.01 million are owned by Geode Capital Mngmt Llc. Qs Ltd Liability reported 0.02% stake. The New York-based Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Company has invested 0.49% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Castleark Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.19% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Pictet & Cie (Europe) owns 0.08% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 16,883 shares. Arosa Cap Lp has invested 1.29% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Cls Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Da Davidson And holds 0.01% or 39,015 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman invested in 300 shares or 0% of the stock. Fifth Third National Bank holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 325,049 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd reported 40,597 shares. The Oregon-based Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.5% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Blackrock invested in 0.02% or 16.65 million shares. Sei Invs Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Boston Prtn holds 2.28 million shares. Pinnacle Associate Ltd holds 12,237 shares. Tortoise Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Shikiar Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 465,980 shares or 4.36% of the stock. Stephens Ar reported 24,405 shares stake.

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $685.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 28,560 shares to 66,550 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 312 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

