Joel Isaacson & Company Has Trimmed Its Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Stake by $349,646; Assetmark Boosted Carnival Unit 99/99/9999 (CCL) Position

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 50.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc sold 15,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 15,835 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 31,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.82. About 472,339 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Net $99.9M; 13/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK AB SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS 1 ( “BOARD”) OF VICTORIA PARK AB (PUBL) (“VICTORIA PARK”) RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS OF VICTORIA PARK NOT TO ACCEPT STARWOOD’S OFFER; 18/04/2018 – Starwood Capital Group Closes 11th Opportunistic Real Estate Fund At $7.55B; 25/05/2018 – SWEDISH SHAREHOLDERS’ ASSN SAY NO TO STARWOOD VICTORIA PARK BID; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP SAYS CA IMMO OFFER PRICE OF 27.50/SHARE; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP SAYS IMMOFINANZ OFFER PRICE OF 2.10/SHARE; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 16/04/2018 – REG-STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LTD SWEF: DIVIDEND DECLARATION; 02/04/2018 – Starwood Property Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Apr. 9-11; 27/03/2018 – CA lmmo says needs details before weighing any Starwood offer

Assetmark Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp Unit 99/99/9999 (CCL) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 9,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 147,514 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.48 million, up from 138,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp Unit 99/99/9999 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.01. About 1.07 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 03/04/2018 – Seabourn’s 2018 Alaska/British Columbia Season To Feature World-class Expedition Team Leading “Ventures By Seabourn” Optional T; 15/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s Nieuw Statendam to Feature More Staterooms, Redesigned Pinnacle Suite and Artfully lnspired Accommodations; 05/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS; 04/05/2018 – Carnival PLC: Block Listing Six Monthly Return; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL FY REVENUE HK$2.19B; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV & AUTHORIZES ADDED $1B SHARE; 30/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Calendar of Events for Virgin Islands Carnival 2018; 06/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Adds 20 Cruises To Cuba From Tampa Aboard Carnival Paradise In 2019; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Appoints Carnival Corp Executive Jan Swartz to Boar; 11/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Opening snapshot: in the red

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. $930,000 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) was bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J on Wednesday, July 3.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57B and $11.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc Msci Switzerland (EWL) by 372,734 shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $48.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pg&E Corp Com (NYSE:PCG) by 27,683 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123 shares, and cut its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr Blkstn Gsosrln (SRLN).

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $685.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 5,002 shares to 8,853 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 4,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 449,326 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4.