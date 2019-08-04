Joel Isaacson & Company Trimmed Its Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Position by $349,646 as Shares Rose; As Golar Lng LTD (Usd) (GLNG) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Capital International Sarl Has Decreased Holding by $329,700

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd (Usd) (GLNG) by 26.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl sold 15,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The institutional investor held 44,100 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $930,000, down from 59,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd (Usd) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $15.69. About 713,448 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – LOOKING FURTHER AHEAD, A 9-MONTH DELAY TO START-UP OF 13.2MTPA FREEPORT LNG PLANT HAS BEEN CONFIRMED; 16/04/2018 – First LNG shipment from Cameroon delayed until late April -spokesman; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Dividend information; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS GOLAR AND OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR THE PROJECT; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR NAMES BRIAN TIENZO CEO, CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 31/05/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Dividend information; 16/04/2018 – Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 50.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc sold 15,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 15,835 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 31,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $23.28. About 1.57 million shares traded or 7.29% up from the average. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 27/03/2018 – lmmofinanz says bid by Starwood is too low; 27/03/2018 – FONCIÈRE DES RÉGIONS HAS CONFIRMED THAT EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL FOR THE PURPOSE OF ACQUIRING A PORTFOLIO OF FOURTEEN 4- AND 5-STAR HOTELS IN MAJOR CITIES; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q REV. $260.6M; 11/05/2018 – IWG receives takeover approaches from Starwood Capital, TDR and Lone Star; 06/04/2018 – Victoria Park/Starwood: Shareholder irrevocables firm; 01/04/2018 – Victoria Park AB: Victoria Park has received a public cash offer from Starwood Capital Group affiliate; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG CAIV.Vl SAYS STARWOOD CAPITAL HAS AN EXCELLENT REPUTATION; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP OFFER PRICES ARE IN EUROS; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q REV. $260.6M, EST. $252.0M (2 EST.)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kames Capital Public Ltd Co stated it has 384,021 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com owns 2.39 million shares. Lord Abbett And Co Lc accumulated 1.26M shares. Synovus Fincl has 0% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). 55,494 are owned by United Automobile Association. Barrett Asset Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 1,250 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.02% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Morgan Stanley accumulated 7.02 million shares. Stratos Wealth Ltd invested in 0.02% or 23,378 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny reported 7,016 shares. First Interstate Comml Bank owns 665 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar invested in 0.01% or 24,405 shares. Highland Capital Management Ltd Liability accumulated 17,700 shares. New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc has invested 0.07% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Dakota Wealth stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Analysts await Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 3.85% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.52 per share. STWD’s profit will be $140.14 million for 11.64 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Starwood Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 85.19% EPS growth.

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $685.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 6,707 shares to 82,854 shares, valued at $13.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 4,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 449,326 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.33 earnings per share, up 13.16% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Golar LNG Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% EPS growth.