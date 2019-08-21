Joel Isaacson & Company Cut Its Holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) as Valuation Rose; As Dollar General (DG) Stock Rose, Nomura Holdings Increased Holding by $3.73 Million

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 33.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc sold 28,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 57,184 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, down from 85,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $29.33. About 1.44 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 25/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 11/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PURCHASED 65-ACRE WATERFRONT SITE ON HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION AT ENTERPRISE HYDROCARBON TERMINAL; 22/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in Annual MLPA Energy Infrastructure Conference; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Net $900.7M; 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year; 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline; 06/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit Conference; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 759.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 31,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 35,741 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23M, up from 4,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $138.47. About 749,163 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Dollar General Corp $500m 10Y +130; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15, EST. $5.66; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories, at Cost, Were $3.61B at Feb. 2; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Plans to Open 900 New Stores, Relocate 100 Stores in FY18; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar General Corp.’s $500M Snr Uscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 07/03/2018 Dollar General: Director David B. Rickard to Retire; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Received January 30; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General: Beugelmans Most Recently Served as VP of Investor Relations of Etsy, Inc

