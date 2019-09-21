Joel Isaacson & Company Decreased Its Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $1.02 Million; As Csx (CSX) Share Price Declined, Cypress Capital Management Wy Raised Holding

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 66336% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 16,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 16,609 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29 million, up from 25 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $68.62. About 7.41M shares traded or 36.06% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SAYS EXPORT COAL VOLUME COULD REACH 40 MLN TONS IN ’18; 23/04/2018 – CSX Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q REV. $2.88B, EST. $2.79B; 22/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 CSX Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – CSX HAD EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 23.8% IN 1Q; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 65C; 14/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE BOOSTED FB, MSFT, WYNN, CSX, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 38.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc sold 18,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 30,720 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68 million, down from 49,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21M shares traded or 5.78% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold CSX shares while 320 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 550.04 million shares or 1.56% less from 558.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Holderness Invs accumulated 5,561 shares. 48.21M were accumulated by Blackrock Inc. Park Corporation Oh invested in 1.11% or 263,452 shares. Principal Fincl Gru holds 0.08% or 1.16M shares in its portfolio. Rockland reported 3,269 shares. Moreover, Jackson Wealth Management Lc has 0.2% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Destination Wealth Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Odey Asset Management Grp Ltd invested in 1,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Pillar Pacific Lc has invested 1.4% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Stevens First Principles Invest has invested 6.42% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Com stated it has 15,659 shares. City stated it has 17,613 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0.08% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Moreover, Farmers And Merchants Invests has 0.12% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 23,557 shares.

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50 million and $83.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK) by 18,019 shares to 250 shares, valued at $21,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 3,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,550 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XOP).

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $687.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 25,514 shares to 563,479 shares, valued at $64.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 3,753 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 611,115 are held by Whittier Com. Oarsman Inc invested in 1.24% or 50,144 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0.22% or 26,513 shares. Maryland-based Lockheed Martin Investment Management has invested 0.71% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Old Savings Bank In stated it has 141,195 shares. Bridges Investment Mgmt has 0.34% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 163,090 shares. C M Bidwell & Associates invested 0.52% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Heathbridge Management reported 538,575 shares. 1.30M are held by Congress Asset Management Ma. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability owns 1.04 million shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Intersect Capital Llc invested in 1.62% or 76,565 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.68% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.01% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 25,240 shares. Vision Cap Mngmt invested in 0.55% or 38,034 shares. 58,933 are held by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Company.

