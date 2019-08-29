Joel Isaacson & Company Has Raised Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stake; As Costco Whsl New (COST) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Chilton Investment Co Increased Position

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 129.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc bought 5,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 8,853 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 3,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $255.04. About 500,318 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 5,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The hedge fund held 437,736 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.99M, up from 432,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $296.57. About 2.41 million shares traded or 29.72% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 17/05/2018 – Hak’s Launches First All-Organic Meal Kit Exclusively in LA Costco Stores; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- FOR THIRTY-ONE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, REPORTED NET SALES OF $81.43 BLN, INCREASE OF 11.8 PERCENT FROM $72.82 BLN LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22 billion and $2.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) by 2,097 shares to 46,697 shares, valued at $33.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 84,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 309,694 shares, and cut its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.28% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Webster Natl Bank N A reported 19,972 shares. 160,187 are owned by Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Inc Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.12M shares. Auxier Asset Management reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 0.02% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 72,724 shares. Atlas Browninc, Kentucky-based fund reported 3,290 shares. Payden & Rygel invested in 2.08% or 117,800 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.27% or 62,749 shares. 201 are held by Earnest Prns Limited Co. Dearborn Partners Ltd Liability Co invested in 4,134 shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corp has 111,436 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 988 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 4,111 shares. Moreover, Cidel Asset Management Inc has 0.73% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

