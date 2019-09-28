Joel Isaacson & Company Continues to Hold Position in Apple (AAPL); As Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Valuation Declined, Stralem & Co Lowered Position

Stralem & Co Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 17.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc sold 24,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 112,890 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.18M, down from 137,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.07M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 47519.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc bought 95,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 95,239 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.85M, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – Document Security: Decision Allows DSS Patent Infringement Claims Against Apple to Proceed in Court; 10/04/2018 – VIRNETX WINS PATENT TRIAL AGAINST APPLE OVER COMMUNICATIONS; 16/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Apple’s next iPhone may ship with more powerful USB-C charger; 04/05/2018 – Apple has nurtured partnerships with heritage luxury brands, starting with HermÃ¨s in 2015; 26/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS DISCONTINUING APPLE AIRPORT BASE STATION PRODUCTS; 16/05/2018 – TechCentral.co.z: Microsoft readying new tablet to take on Apple’s iPad; 15/05/2018 – Investors Cut Apple Holdings by Most Since at Least 2008; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Anti-platelet Therapy in the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease in Patients With COPD (APPLE-COPD: ICON 2); 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE APPLE STAKE UP 45% TO 239M SHRS AS OF 1Q

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $687.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 4,436 shares to 2,552 shares, valued at $444,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 11,956 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,377 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.