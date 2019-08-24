Joel Isaacson & Company Position in Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Has Trimmed by $349,646 as Valuation Rose; As Brinks Co (BCO) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Brahman Capital Has Decreased by $26.25 Million Its Holding

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 50.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc sold 15,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 15,835 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 31,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $23.49. About 1.47 million shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 01/05/2018 – STARWOOD MULTIFAMILY PORTFOLIO MAY FETCH MORE THAN $1 BILLION; 01/04/2018 – STARWOOD OFFER FOR VICTORIA PARK VALUED AT $1.04 BILLION; 16/04/2018 – REG-STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LTD SWEF: DIVIDEND DECLARATION; 11/05/2018 – IWG receives takeover approaches from Starwood Capital, TDR and Lone Star; 20/04/2018 – DJ Starwood Property Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STWD); 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-Funds Starwood, Blackstone mull buying NH Hotels stake from HNA – El Confidencial; 26/03/2018 – CA IMMO RESULTS FOR 2017 INCLUDE NO NEW COMMENT ON STARWOOD BID TO BUY MINORITY STAKE IN COMPANY; 27/03/2018 – CA IMMO CAIV.Vl CFO SAYS NEED TO KNOW MORE ABOUT STARWOOD’S STRATEGY BEFORE CAN COMMENT ON ITS OFFER; 02/04/2018 – Starwood Property Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Apr. 9-11; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Net $99.9M

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 33.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 350,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The hedge fund held 690,680 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.08M, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.26% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $72.11. About 748,775 shares traded or 116.72% up from the average. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO SEES 2019 NON-GAAP OPERATING PROFIT $510 MLN; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BRINK’S BETWEEN $3.65 — $3.85; 22/03/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS CHINA HOPES U.S. WILL PULL BACK “FROM THE BRINK”; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Sees 2019 Adjusted EBITDA of $625M; 11/04/2018 – Brink’s First-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for April 25; 11/04/2018 – Brink’s First-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for April 25; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co 1Q Adj EPS 65c; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N – BRINK’S AFFIRMED ITS 2018 NON-GAAP GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO QTRLY GAAP EPS $ 0.42; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N -“EXPECT INCREASED PROFIT GROWTH IN SECOND HALF FROM NORMAL SEASONALITY AND ADDITION OF RODOBAN ACQUISITION IN BRAZIL”

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $946,420 activity. 3,000 The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) shares with value of $217,170 were bought by DOMANICO RONALD JAMES.

Analysts await The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 24.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BCO’s profit will be $56.49 million for 15.95 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by The Brink's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold BCO shares while 67 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 48.94 million shares or 0.63% less from 49.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell Reed holds 0.17% or 937,253 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 9,703 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Florida-based Voloridge Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). 24,228 are owned by Barclays Public Ltd. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 40,042 shares. Sit Associate reported 0.12% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Us Bancshares De reported 6,229 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 29,823 shares. Stifel Fin, Missouri-based fund reported 4,248 shares. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 14 shares. Wellington Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.73 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 0.05% or 13,300 shares. 15,220 are held by Metropolitan Life Co Ny. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.01% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 77,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0.01% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) or 461,382 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern holds 0.01% or 1.45 million shares in its portfolio. 1,849 were reported by Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated. Financial Bank holds 61,317 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Co Mn reported 1.91M shares. Qs Invsts Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 42,432 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 1,335 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 200,000 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 10,540 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Inc Limited Liability holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James & Assocs has invested 0.09% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Old West Invest Management Ltd Llc holds 0.6% or 74,112 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Co stated it has 0.01% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Cardinal Capital Management Limited Liability Corp Ct holds 1.27% or 1.70M shares. California-based Ares Management Ltd has invested 0.04% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Lc reported 0.16% stake.

