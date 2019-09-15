Joel Isaacson & Company Holding in Twitter (TWTR) Has Lifted by $962,166 as Stock Price Rose; As Bank Of America (BAC) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Abner Herrman & Brock Upped Position

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc bought 15,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 714,846 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.73 million, up from 699,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 77.14M shares traded or 41.66% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 22/05/2018 – SocGen Hires Second Ex-BofA Banker Within Weeks After Weak Start; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Bank Of America N.A. Srvcr Rnkngs, Outlooks Stable; 09/05/2018 – Iqvia Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – American Air Presenting at Bank of America Conference (Correct); 28/03/2018 – GM CEO MARY BARRA SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA AUTO SUMMIT; 23/03/2018 – Markets not panicking yet over trade war threat – BAML; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $834M; 16/03/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 15 (Table); 27/03/2018 – Star Mountain Names Former Head of U.S. Leveraged Loan Capital Markets at Merrill Lynch, Stephen Paras, as Managing Director & Investment Committee Member; 23/05/2018 – Yelp to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 56.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc bought 28,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The institutional investor held 78,197 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73M, up from 49,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $42.63. About 7.49M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 06/03/2018 Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 21/03/2018 – Germany summons Facebook over user data safety concerns -report; 20/04/2018 – TWTR: DROP IN VOLUME IS RESULT OF USERS BEING UNABLE TO TWEET; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Protests turns deadly in Nicaragua: witnesses; 28/03/2018 – Facebook tweaks privacy tools to ease discontent over data leak; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Roseanne blames Ambien for racist tweet; 14/03/2018 – Twitter shares have risen more than 63% since Jack Dorsey’s top lieutenant left in January; 14/03/2018 – Twitter shares have risen more than 63% since Jack Dorsey’s top lieutenant said he was leaving

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 533.09 million shares or 2.78% more from 518.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 105,239 shares. Zweig reported 1.3% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Linscomb Williams has 0.1% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 34,525 shares. Prelude Mgmt Limited accumulated 69,249 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). New York-based Millennium Mngmt Llc has invested 0.07% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Massachusetts-based Srb has invested 0.04% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). St Johns Inv Management Communications Lc invested 0% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 134,579 shares stake. Rampart Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Columbus Circle Investors reported 1.50 million shares or 1.4% of all its holdings. Moreover, Girard Partners Limited has 0.04% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Synovus Financial accumulated 18,455 shares. Dimensional Fund LP owns 0.03% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 2.22M shares.

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $687.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 19,315 shares to 73,174 shares, valued at $3.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unilever N V (NYSE:UN) by 13,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,170 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mngmt Ltd has 0.23% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 887,000 were accumulated by Bp Pcl. Washington Tru Bancshares reported 79,981 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Eastern Fincl Bank holds 0.1% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 53,612 shares. 115,575 were accumulated by Neumann Mgmt Limited Company. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company accumulated 71,501 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Pension Service holds 9.72 million shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 16,027 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Company reported 2,155 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fairfield Bush & reported 28,999 shares stake. Whalerock Point Limited Liability Corp has 140,759 shares for 2.33% of their portfolio. Pzena Investment Management Ltd Company reported 2.25% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Dakota Wealth Management holds 20,187 shares. Clean Yield Gp stated it has 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Boys Arnold And holds 0.14% or 32,091 shares in its portfolio.