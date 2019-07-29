Joel Isaacson & Company Cut Its Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Stake as Stock Rose; American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Holder Robecosam Ag Lifted Stake by $7.82 Million

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 105.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 75,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 146,200 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.24M, up from 71,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $114.94. About 139,822 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 30/05/2018 – PENNSYLVANIA AMERICAN WATER PACT VALUED AT ABOUT $96M; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS SAYS NEW JERSEY-AMERICAN WATER FILED TO IMPLEMENT ABOUT $75 MLN IN PROVISIONAL RATES FOR WATER AND WASTEWATER SERVICE; 03/05/2018 – New Customer Rates for Missouri American Water Approved by Missouri Public Service Commission; 03/05/2018 – American Water CEO Susan Story to Give Keynote Address at Auburn University Spring Commencement Ceremonies; 29/05/2018 – Missouri American Water Announces Six Winners of Funding from Company’s Environmental Grants Program; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER: AFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER SEES L-T GROWTH IN TOP HALF 7%-10% EPS CAGR VIEW; 05/03/2018 New Jersey American Water to Start Annual Spring Cleaning; 13/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – TOTAL VALUE OF PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS APPROXIMATELY $53.8 MLN; 11/05/2018 – American Water Works Appoints Director Karl Kurz as Chairman of Board

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 33.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc sold 28,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,184 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, down from 85,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $29.83. About 1.49 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Agilent, Amazon, American Water Works, Crocs, Deere, GE, Gilead, Slack, Teva and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Kathleen O’Hara Named Vice President of Operations for American Water’s Homeowner Services Division – Business Wire” published on July 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “California American Water Applies for New Revenue to Fund Infrastructure and Service Improvements – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “American Water Recognized With Top Score on Disability Equality Index – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does American Water Works Company (NYSE:AWK) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 445,700 shares to 4.87 million shares, valued at $100.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 115,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369,850 shares, and cut its stake in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt holds 6,831 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Rampart Invest Mgmt Co Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 69,082 shares. Registered Inv Advisor Inc holds 3,735 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 178,832 shares. Kempen Cap Management Nv invested 0.02% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). 7,756 are owned by Welch Forbes Ltd Liability. Argent Trust has 5,271 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Assetmark Inc accumulated 0% or 735 shares. The Texas-based Amer National Insurance Tx has invested 0.18% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.06% or 197,325 shares. 204,930 were accumulated by Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Pnc Gp holds 1.68 million shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability reported 0.01% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Axa owns 0.11% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 268,490 shares. Hills Bankshares Trust reported 0.06% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Energy Stock Is on Track for Explosive Growth – The Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enterprise Products Partners Is A Gem For Income Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Energy Transfer, Enterprise headed to Texas Supreme Court – Dallas – Dallas Business Journal” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “2 Top Stocks for Retirees – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 29 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $685.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 4,437 shares to 449,326 shares, valued at $38.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).