Joel Isaacson & Company Has Trimmed Its Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Position; Advisors Asset Management Lowered Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Stake

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) stake by 19.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 5,556 shares as Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)’s stock declined 2.79%. The Advisors Asset Management Inc holds 23,247 shares with $2.77 million value, down from 28,803 last quarter. Digital Realty Trust Inc now has $25.06 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $120.3. About 853,525 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q OPER REV. $744M, EST. $742.0M; 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty SVP of Global Sales and Mktg Dan Papes to Depart; 04/04/2018 – SGIX Local Peering Now Available at Digital Realty Singapore Data Centres Jurong West and Loyang East; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Chief Investment Officer Scott Peterson to Depart; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc decreased Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) stake by 33.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc sold 28,289 shares as Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Joel Isaacson & Company Llc holds 57,184 shares with $1.66 million value, down from 85,473 last quarter. Enterprise Prods Partners L now has $62.20B valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.42. About 2.93M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS EVP GRAHAM BACON SPEAKS DURING ANALYST DAY; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners Buys 65-Acre Waterfront Site on Ship Channel; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin; 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 22/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in Annual MLPA Energy Infrastructure Conference; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.39B; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281541 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY

Among 4 analysts covering Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Enterprise Prods Partners has $3700 highest and $32 lowest target. $34.75’s average target is 22.27% above currents $28.42 stock price. Enterprise Prods Partners had 6 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 3, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, August 1.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity. Brasseux Murray E bought 5,000 shares worth $150,000.

Among 2 analysts covering Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Digital Realty Trust has $125 highest and $120 lowest target. $122.50’s average target is 1.83% above currents $120.3 stock price. Digital Realty Trust had 8 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James. Deutsche Bank initiated it with “Buy” rating and $125 target in Friday, March 8 report.

