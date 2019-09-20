Joel Isaacson & Company Boosted Twitter (TWTR) Holding by $962,166; Accuvest Global Advisors Has Raised Its Costco Wholesale Co (COST) Holding by $355,344

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 56.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc bought 28,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The institutional investor held 78,197 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73 million, up from 49,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $42.93. About 7.09M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Mueller team over Russia probe; 20/04/2018 – Freedom From Cubicles And Coffee Runs: Harley-Davidson Unveils The Ultimate Social Media Summer lnternship; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Introduces Industry’s First 5G NR Solution for Small Cells and Remote Radio Heads; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 24/04/2018 – KORE and Telarus Partner to Drive Wireless and IoT; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump praises Xi as U.S. team arrives for trade talks; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Canada’s Trudeau fights Trump auto import probe; 21/03/2018 – Germany summons Facebook over user data safety concerns -report; 28/03/2018 – Internet firms should do “much much” more to remove illegal content -UK interior minister

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co (COST) by 86.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors bought 1,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 2,895 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $765,000, up from 1,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $287.83. About 3.06 million shares traded or 55.07% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $687.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 7,893 shares to 12,278 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,915 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 533.09 million shares or 2.78% more from 518.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29 million and $171.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 2,798 shares to 8,981 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci China Etf (MCHI) by 15,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,793 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc Msci Taiwan Etf.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.