Jnj (JNJ) Market Value Declined While Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Has Upped Stake; 3M Co (MMM) Valuation Declined While Papp L Roy & Associates Has Boosted Its Stake

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 2.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates bought 2,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 101,230 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.03 million, up from 98,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $155.85. About 2.38 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – More: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 24/04/2018 – PAVILLON: 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EXEC DIRECTOR, CEO; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES 2018 ADJ. EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% TO 22%; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Operating Chief to CEO as Thulin Moves to New Role; 24/05/2018 – Malaysia 3M Interbank Yield at 3.70% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 18/04/2018 – S. Korea 3M Koribor Yield at 1.65% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc increased its stake in Jnj (JNJ) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc bought 2,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 115,167 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.10M, up from 112,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Jnj for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $128.77. About 9.53 million shares traded or 27.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06M and $555.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 3,794 shares to 217,141 shares, valued at $19.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,118 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,486 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.